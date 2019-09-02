Bye bye winter: Bundy’s sizzling 30+ degree start to spring

Miguel Vitale D'Amico finishes with a swim after his morning warm-up routine on Bargara Beach.

SPRING has sprung for 2019 and temperatures are heating up only a few days in.

With temperatures expected to reach 29 degrees today (Monday), the weather is expected to peak at 32 degrees on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Harry Clark from the Bureau of Meteorology said the weather change was because of a stagnant air mass.

“There’s not much happening in the way of weather systems bringing cool air from the ocean or cold fronts from the south, the air mass is just sitting there,” he said.

“Things will warm up towards the end of the week, there’s a trough moving through from the western part of the state which will bring those north-westerly winds and they’ll be drawn down to the southern and eastern parts of the state.

“Unfortunately there is no rain in sight, things are looking sunny right through the week.”

Further inland, Gayndah will see the warm weather peak at 35 degrees on Friday with Monto expected to reach 33 degrees this week.

“The flip side to this weather is the minimums will remain quite cool so there will be quite a big contrast,” Mr Clark said.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday) Gayndah will have a minimum of seven in the morning and then get to 31 during the day.”