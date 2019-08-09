BY THE NUMBERS: University's top courses revealed

CQUNIVERSITY plans to engage potential students at its Bundaberg Open Day tomorrow.

The informative event will showcase the facilities and resources that the university offers, along with industry professionals, interactive demonstrations, accident forensic simulators, entertainment and food stalls.

Figures supplied by the university show that nursing was the industry that attracted the highest number of Bundaberg students, with 305 participants currently enrolled and working hard to complete the degree.

Data showed education in the primary and secondary sectors were also popular choices, with 185 enrolled, with the majority preferring primary only marginally.

Other areas among the contenders are psychological science (88), physiotherapy with honours (84) and social work with honours (71).

The skills for the tertiary education preparatory studies (STEPS) course is also proving to be a favoured program, with 308 students enrolled.

Everyone is welcome to head along to the university's campus, at 6 University Dr, between 9am and 1pm.

Read more about CQUniversity's open day and the courses that students are selecting in Saturday's paper.

By the numbers

Nursing = 305

Education (Primary) = 95

Education (Secondary) = 90

Psychological Science = 88

Physiotherapy (Honours) = 84

Social Work (Honours) = 71

Accounting = 52

Occupational Therapy (Honours) = 50

Business = 48

Digital Media = 48

Master of Clinical Nursing = 39

Law = 38

Engineering (Honours) = 32

Paramedic Science = 29

Engineering (Co-op) = 28

Accounting/Business = 26

Education (Early Childhood) = 25

Accident Forensics = 24

Arts = 23

Information Technology = 23

Agriculture = 20

Exercise and Sports Sciences = 20

Medical Science = 18

Aviation (Flight Operations) = 17