By the numbers: Each Bundy school's government spend
BUNDABERG North State High School had the highest government spend per student between 2015 and 2017 when compared to other schools in the area, new data reveals.
The data was presented in two categories: government funding per student and government capital expenditure, and total funding per student and total capital expenditure.
The figures showed the state and federal government forked out $16,260 per student at Bundaberg North State High during that two-year period.
The data also showed at private schools, where parents fees, government funding and other sources contributed to the student funding totals, St Luke's Anglican had a total funding amount of just over $18,000 per student, while Shalom College similarly had $18,237.
Government funding per student at St Luke's Anglican School between 2015 to 2017 was recorded at $11,222.
Shalom College's government funding per student was $13,476 during the same period.
Bundaberg North State School in the same period was found to have received $14,375 in total government funding per student.
But despite the funding, enrolments fell 13 and 6 per cent from 2013-2018 respectively for the school, to 351 students.
Bundaberg North State High School also recorded a drop to 706 students during the five-year period from 2013.
Shalom College's enrolments were recorded as growing 15 per cent during this period to 1379.
Between 2013-18, St Luke's Anglican School enrolments fell 14 per cent to 717 students.
The general fall in local school enrolments is something St Luke's Anglican School business manager David Reed said he'd observed across the region.
"Our data shows since 2013 there is an excess of 580 less students across all schools,” Mr Reed said.
"What that means, from census to census, (is) working families with young children are moving away from regions like Bundaberg, and that's a fact.
"St Luke's certainly has seen the effects on enrolments, like a lot of other schools have.”
Mr Reed said during the data recording period, Queensland schools had transitioned Year seven into secondary school, which could also "skew” growth percentages.
"Its a fact that hard-working parents are looking for work ... also Bundaberg had the floods during those years, so that is another factor when you look at those enrolment (figures) from 2013 to 2018 and that straddles how many of those families were affected by floods,” he said.
"It is a story for Bundaberg still recovering from significant floods which affected all schools.”
Mr Reed said St Luke's was expecting a rise in enrolments over the next two years.
"We are cheering on that revival, which is happening,” he said.
Moore Park State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $238,645
2015-2017= $44,770
TOTAL: $238,415
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $9,315
2015-2017= $11,098
Enrolments down 22 per cent between 2013-2018 to 193.
Burnett Heads State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $156,119
2015-2017= $230,456
TOTAL: $386,575
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014=$11,349
2015-2017= $13,839
Enrolments fell from 2013-2018 to 146.
St Mary's Catholic Primary School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $22,714
2015-2017= $0
TOTAL: $22,714
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014=$8,218
2015-2017= $10,109
Enrolments fell 11 per cent between 2013 to 2018 to 393.
Bargara State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $380,915
2015-2017= $110,578
TOTAL: $491,493
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $10,198
2015-2017= $11,664
Enrolments grew 20 per cent between 2013 to 2018 to 448.
Elliott Heads State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $946,613
2015-2017= $106,249
TOTAL: $1,052,862
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $10,434
2015-2017= $13,095
Enrolments grew 22 per cent between 2013 to 2018 to 110.
Alloway State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $18,050
2015-2017= $24,210
TOTAL: $42,260
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $13,323
2015=2017= $15,938
Enrolments grew one per cent between 2013-2018 to 50.
Oakwood State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $737,251
2015-2017= $289,010
TOTAL: $1,026,261
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $12,953
2015-2017= $13,791
Enrolments grew 29 per cent between 2013 to 2018 to 115.
Sharon State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $54,820
2015-2017= $61,022
TOTAL: $115,842
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $10,000
2015-2017=$11,509
Enrolment fell 12 per cent from 2013 and 2018 to 116.
Kolan South State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $108,530
2015-2017= $42,442
TOTAL: $150,972
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $10,008
2015-2017=$10,664
Enrolments fell 21 per cent between 2013 and 2018.
Coral Coast Christian School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $908
2015-2017= $0
TOTAL: $908
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $12,868
2015-2017=$5,408
Enrolments fell 13 per cent in 2013 and 2018 to 33.
Bundaberg North State High School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $3,034,043
2015-2017= $445,991
TOTAL: $3,480,034
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $13,291
2015-2017=$16,260
Enrolments fell 13 per cent between 2013 to 2018 to 706.
Bundaberg North State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $215,920
2015-2017= $315,988
TOTAL: $531,908
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $13,304
2015-2017=$14,375
Enrolments fell 6 per cent between 2013-2018 to 351.
Branyan Road State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $166,131
2015-2017= $1,270,720
TOTAL: $1,436,851
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $10,089
2015-2017=$11,081
Enrolments grew 61 per cent between 2013-2018 to 444.
Avoca State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $262,855
2015-2017= $193,371
TOTAL: $456,226
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $10,286
2015-2017=$13,114
Enrolments fell 31 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 344.
Bundaberg West State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $238,703
2015-2017= $314,923
TOTAL: $553,626
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $14,736
2015-2017=$14,082
Enrolments fell 17 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 243.
Norville State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $343,757
2015-2017= $130,650
TOTAL: $474,407
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $12,072
2015-2017=$14,045
Enrolments fell 14 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 656.
Shalom College
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $2,854,985
2015-2017= $1,055,890
TOTAL: $3,910,875
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $11,234
2015-2017=$13,476
Enrolments grew 15 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 1,379.
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $46,530
2015-2017= $2,959,626
TOTAL: $3,006,156
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $8,639
2015-2017=$10,045
Enrolments grew 7 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 503.
Bundaberg State High School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $7,017,266
2015-2017= $3,348,768
TOTAL: $10,366,034
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $12,829
2015-2017=$13,432
Enrolments grew 3 per cent between 2013-2018 to 1,403.
Bundaberg Central State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $96,272
2015-2017= $37,782
TOTAL: $134,054
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $13,978
2015-2017=$17,814
Enrolments grew 0 per cent from 2013 and 2018 to 75
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $21,234
2015-2017= $0
TOTAL: $21,234
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $10,444
2015-2017=$12,134
Enrolments fell 13 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 162.
Walkervale State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $1,366,744
2015-2017= $502,149
TOTAL: $1,868,893
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $12,475
2015-2017=$14,240
Enrolments fell 21 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 444.
Thabeban State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $79,930
2015-2017= $116,295
TOTAL: $196,225
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014= $18,772
2015-2017=$17,274
Enrolments fell 16 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 138.
Bundaberg South State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $1,311,234
2015-2017= $205,922
TOTAL: $1,517,156
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014=$12,566
2015-2017=$12,607
Enrolments grew 3 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 185.
St John's Lutheran Primary School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $1,267
2015-2017= $1,713
TOTAL: $2,980
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014=$10,058
2015-2017=$12,272
Enrolments grew 3 per cent from 2013 and 2018 to 204.
Bundaberg East State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $1,832,343
2015-2017= $1,792,171
TOTAL: $3,624,514
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014=$10,409
2015-2017=$11,396
Enrolments grew 5 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 587.
Kepnock State High School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $5,256,301
2015-2017= $711,972
TOTAL: $5,968,273
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014=$12,473
2015-2017=$13,566
Enrolments grew 12 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 1,354.
Woongarra State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $196,710
2015-2017= $247,427
TOTAL: $444,137
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014=$10,435
2015-2017=$12,267
Enrolments fell 4 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 466.
St Luke's Anglican School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $409,681
2015-2017= $1,299,636
TOTAL: $1,709,317
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014=$9,411
2015-2017=$11,222
Enrolments fell 14 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 717.
Kalkie State School
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $2,665,231
2015-2017= $188,056
TOTAL: $2,853,287
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014=$12,437
2015-2017=$15,070
Enrolments fell 27 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 235.
Bundaberg Christian College
Government funded capital expenditure:
2012-2014= $371,473
2015-2017= $6,396
TOTAL: $377,869
Total government funding per student:
2012-2014=$6,993
2015-2017=$12,319
Enrolments fell 12 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 581.
