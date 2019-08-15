By the numbers: Each Bundy school's government spend

FUNDING DATA: A rundown of total government expenditure and government funding per student for Bundy's schools.

BUNDABERG North State High School had the highest government spend per student between 2015 and 2017 when compared to other schools in the area, new data reveals.

The data was presented in two categories: government funding per student and government capital expenditure, and total funding per student and total capital expenditure.

The figures showed the state and federal government forked out $16,260 per student at Bundaberg North State High during that two-year period.

The data also showed at private schools, where parents fees, government funding and other sources contributed to the student funding totals, St Luke's Anglican had a total funding amount of just over $18,000 per student, while Shalom College similarly had $18,237.

Government funding per student at St Luke's Anglican School between 2015 to 2017 was recorded at $11,222.

Shalom College's government funding per student was $13,476 during the same period.

Bundaberg North State School in the same period was found to have received $14,375 in total government funding per student.

But despite the funding, enrolments fell 13 and 6 per cent from 2013-2018 respectively for the school, to 351 students.

Bundaberg North State High School also recorded a drop to 706 students during the five-year period from 2013.

Shalom College's enrolments were recorded as growing 15 per cent during this period to 1379.

Between 2013-18, St Luke's Anglican School enrolments fell 14 per cent to 717 students.

The general fall in local school enrolments is something St Luke's Anglican School business manager David Reed said he'd observed across the region.

"Our data shows since 2013 there is an excess of 580 less students across all schools,” Mr Reed said.

"What that means, from census to census, (is) working families with young children are moving away from regions like Bundaberg, and that's a fact.

"St Luke's certainly has seen the effects on enrolments, like a lot of other schools have.”

Mr Reed said during the data recording period, Queensland schools had transitioned Year seven into secondary school, which could also "skew” growth percentages.

"Its a fact that hard-working parents are looking for work ... also Bundaberg had the floods during those years, so that is another factor when you look at those enrolment (figures) from 2013 to 2018 and that straddles how many of those families were affected by floods,” he said.

"It is a story for Bundaberg still recovering from significant floods which affected all schools.”

Mr Reed said St Luke's was expecting a rise in enrolments over the next two years.

"We are cheering on that revival, which is happening,” he said.

Moore Park State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $238,645

2015-2017= $44,770

TOTAL: $238,415

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $9,315

2015-2017= $11,098

Enrolments down 22 per cent between 2013-2018 to 193.

Burnett Heads State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $156,119

2015-2017= $230,456

TOTAL: $386,575

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014=$11,349

2015-2017= $13,839

Enrolments fell from 2013-2018 to 146.

St Mary's Catholic Primary School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $22,714

2015-2017= $0

TOTAL: $22,714

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014=$8,218

2015-2017= $10,109

Enrolments fell 11 per cent between 2013 to 2018 to 393.

Bargara State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $380,915

2015-2017= $110,578

TOTAL: $491,493

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $10,198

2015-2017= $11,664

Enrolments grew 20 per cent between 2013 to 2018 to 448.

Elliott Heads State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $946,613

2015-2017= $106,249

TOTAL: $1,052,862

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $10,434

2015-2017= $13,095

Enrolments grew 22 per cent between 2013 to 2018 to 110.

Alloway State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $18,050

2015-2017= $24,210

TOTAL: $42,260

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $13,323

2015=2017= $15,938

Enrolments grew one per cent between 2013-2018 to 50.

Oakwood State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $737,251

2015-2017= $289,010

TOTAL: $1,026,261

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $12,953

2015-2017= $13,791

Enrolments grew 29 per cent between 2013 to 2018 to 115.

Sharon State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $54,820

2015-2017= $61,022

TOTAL: $115,842

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $10,000

2015-2017=$11,509

Enrolment fell 12 per cent from 2013 and 2018 to 116.

Kolan South State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $108,530

2015-2017= $42,442

TOTAL: $150,972

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $10,008

2015-2017=$10,664

Enrolments fell 21 per cent between 2013 and 2018.

Coral Coast Christian School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $908

2015-2017= $0

TOTAL: $908

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $12,868

2015-2017=$5,408

Enrolments fell 13 per cent in 2013 and 2018 to 33.

Bundaberg North State High School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $3,034,043

2015-2017= $445,991

TOTAL: $3,480,034

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $13,291

2015-2017=$16,260

Enrolments fell 13 per cent between 2013 to 2018 to 706.

Bundaberg North State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $215,920

2015-2017= $315,988

TOTAL: $531,908

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $13,304

2015-2017=$14,375

Enrolments fell 6 per cent between 2013-2018 to 351.

Branyan Road State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $166,131

2015-2017= $1,270,720

TOTAL: $1,436,851

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $10,089

2015-2017=$11,081

Enrolments grew 61 per cent between 2013-2018 to 444.

Avoca State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $262,855

2015-2017= $193,371

TOTAL: $456,226

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $10,286

2015-2017=$13,114

Enrolments fell 31 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 344.

Bundaberg West State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $238,703

2015-2017= $314,923

TOTAL: $553,626

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $14,736

2015-2017=$14,082

Enrolments fell 17 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 243.

Norville State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $343,757

2015-2017= $130,650

TOTAL: $474,407

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $12,072

2015-2017=$14,045

Enrolments fell 14 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 656.

Shalom College

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $2,854,985

2015-2017= $1,055,890

TOTAL: $3,910,875

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $11,234

2015-2017=$13,476

Enrolments grew 15 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 1,379.

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $46,530

2015-2017= $2,959,626

TOTAL: $3,006,156

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $8,639

2015-2017=$10,045

Enrolments grew 7 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 503.

Bundaberg State High School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $7,017,266

2015-2017= $3,348,768

TOTAL: $10,366,034

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $12,829

2015-2017=$13,432

Enrolments grew 3 per cent between 2013-2018 to 1,403.

Bundaberg Central State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $96,272

2015-2017= $37,782

TOTAL: $134,054

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $13,978

2015-2017=$17,814

Enrolments grew 0 per cent from 2013 and 2018 to 75

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $21,234

2015-2017= $0

TOTAL: $21,234

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $10,444

2015-2017=$12,134

Enrolments fell 13 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 162.

Walkervale State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $1,366,744

2015-2017= $502,149

TOTAL: $1,868,893

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $12,475

2015-2017=$14,240

Enrolments fell 21 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 444.

Thabeban State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $79,930

2015-2017= $116,295

TOTAL: $196,225

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014= $18,772

2015-2017=$17,274

Enrolments fell 16 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 138.

Bundaberg South State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $1,311,234

2015-2017= $205,922

TOTAL: $1,517,156

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014=$12,566

2015-2017=$12,607

Enrolments grew 3 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 185.

St John's Lutheran Primary School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $1,267

2015-2017= $1,713

TOTAL: $2,980

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014=$10,058

2015-2017=$12,272

Enrolments grew 3 per cent from 2013 and 2018 to 204.

Bundaberg East State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $1,832,343

2015-2017= $1,792,171

TOTAL: $3,624,514

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014=$10,409

2015-2017=$11,396

Enrolments grew 5 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 587.

Kepnock State High School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $5,256,301

2015-2017= $711,972

TOTAL: $5,968,273

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014=$12,473

2015-2017=$13,566

Enrolments grew 12 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 1,354.

Woongarra State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $196,710

2015-2017= $247,427

TOTAL: $444,137

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014=$10,435

2015-2017=$12,267

Enrolments fell 4 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 466.

St Luke's Anglican School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $409,681

2015-2017= $1,299,636

TOTAL: $1,709,317

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014=$9,411

2015-2017=$11,222

Enrolments fell 14 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 717.

Kalkie State School

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $2,665,231

2015-2017= $188,056

TOTAL: $2,853,287

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014=$12,437

2015-2017=$15,070

Enrolments fell 27 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 235.

Bundaberg Christian College

Government funded capital expenditure:

2012-2014= $371,473

2015-2017= $6,396

TOTAL: $377,869

Total government funding per student:

2012-2014=$6,993

2015-2017=$12,319

Enrolments fell 12 per cent between 2013 and 2018 to 581.

