BY THE NUMBERS: A look at the Bundaberg Rugby League

THE 2018 Bundaberg Rugby League season will start on Saturday, so we took a look at some of the numbers around the competition.

Isis Devils face Maryborough Brothers in the first game at 1.15pm, before Easts Magpies take on Wallaroos at 3pm.

Wests Panthers will start their season against the defending premiers Past Brothers at 4.45pm, before The Waves Tigers do battle with Hervey Bay Seagulls at 6.30pm.

All games are at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.

1 The number of games Maryborough Brothers won in its first season of A-grade in 15 years.

4 The number of home games each club outside Bundaberg will host this season.

8 Bundaberg Rugby League will feature an unprecedented eight teams in both A- and reserve grade this season.

10 The first day of fixtures will be held at Salter Oval, Bundaberg, with 10 games across three grades.

16 The total number of rounds set for the BRL's regular season.

27 Hervey Bay Seagulls had more different try- scorers than any other club during the regular season.

29 Veteran Wallaroos centre Shaun Collins produced a stand-out year for the club, scoring 29 tries to be the most prolific try-scorer.

169 The number of days until the Bundaberg Rugby League grand final at Salter Oval.

179 The number of different point- scorers during last year's regular season.

244 The number of points the BRL's top two point- scorers tallied last year. Both men, Jack Horder and Shaun Collins, play for Wallaroos.

608 The number of points scored by premiers Past Brothers, the BRL's best attacking outfit last season.

3435 The total number of points scored during the regular season last year. It was an average 214.9 points per week, and 53.725 per game.

5600 The amount of rugby league the BRL's A-grade teams will play until the 2018 premiers lift the premiership trophy.