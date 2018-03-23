BY THE NUMBERS: A look at the AFL Wide Bay

THE 2018 AFL Wide Bay season will start on Saturday, so we took a look at some of the numbers around the competition.

Maryborough Bears host Gympie Cats, Hervey Bay Bombers host The Waves, and Bay Power will host Brothers Bulldogs.

All games start at 3pm.

0: The number of defending senior men's premiers in this year's competition. Maroochydore won the combined QFA Wide Bay Sunshine Coast premiership while Maryborough won reserve grade.

2: Gympie and Maryborough join the fray as AFL Wide Bay's newest teams.

3: Fraser Coast's Aussie rules fields will host all three opening round games.

18: The regular season will last 18 weeks, with three weeks of finals to be played before the September 1 grand final.

28: The margin when Maryborough Bears won last year's QFA Wide Bay grand final against The Waves.

33: Hervey Bay Bombers knocked Bay Power out in the first week of the finals. They won 15.14-104 - 10.11-71.

42: The number of points Gympie Cats scored, on average, in each of its 14 regular season games last season (worst in the league).

55: Bay Power kicked 116 goals from 210 scoring shots, a conversion rate of 55.2 per cent which was the second best in the comp.

135 The number of goals Hervey Bay Bombers kicked on its way to being the team with the best attack in the competition last year.

211: The number of days since the AFL Wide Bay grand final.