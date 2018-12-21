By George, Jewel opponents got result they wanted

CALL-IN CONFIDENCE: Anti-nine-storey community member George Martin backs the State Government's decision to call-in the Jewel development application.

TAHLIA STEHBENS

GEORGE Martin has long opposed the nine-storey Jewel development at Bargara. Yesterday, he backed State Development Minister Cameron Dick's decision to call-in the application.

Mr Martin said opponents of the development were delighted that Mr Dick had responded to their concerns.

"His call-in media statement highlights the irregularity of council's role in the development application's passage to default approval,” Mr Martin said.

"The statement mentions... many community members were unhappy with both the outcome and the process.

"Ignoring planning scheme provisions, good practice and the advice of professional staff has led to catastrophic outcomes in other Queensland councils. "I sincerely hope that Bundaberg will avoid such problems and welcome the Minister's carefully-considered intervention.”