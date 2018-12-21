Menu
CALL-IN CONFIDENCE: Anti-nine-storey community member George Martin backs the State Government's decision to call-in the Jewel development application. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Environment

By George, Jewel opponents got result they wanted

Tahlia Stehbens
by
21st Dec 2018 7:14 PM
GEORGE Martin has long opposed the nine-storey Jewel development at Bargara. Yesterday, he backed State Development Minister Cameron Dick's decision to call-in the application.

Mr Martin said opponents of the development were delighted that Mr Dick had responded to their concerns.

"His call-in media statement highlights the irregularity of council's role in the development application's passage to default approval,” Mr Martin said.

"The statement mentions... many community members were unhappy with both the outcome and the process.

"Ignoring planning scheme provisions, good practice and the advice of professional staff has led to catastrophic outcomes in other Queensland councils. "I sincerely hope that Bundaberg will avoid such problems and welcome the Minister's carefully-considered intervention.”

Bundaberg News Mail

