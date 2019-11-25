By George! Bailey appointed Australian selector

George Bailey is set to be unveiled as Australia's new selector.

Speculation has mounted over the past week that the former Australian white ball captain would join the Australian panel alongside Justin Langer and Trevor Hohns.

The Daily Telegraph understands Bailey has landed the job with an announcement expected in the coming day or two.

Stream the Australia v Pakistan Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Tasmania captain George Bailey will now sit on Australia’s selection panel. Picture: Steve Bell/Getty

Bailey has beaten an extensive field of candidates, which reportedly included former Twenty20 star Michael Klinger.

It's unclear whether Bailey would be able to continue his playing commitments for the Hobart Hurricanes in this summer's Big Bash League - but CA has indicated it was open to all considerations during the exhaustive search.

Bailey believes he could do both duties, with this likely to be his last BBL season in any case.

George Bailey currently plays all three domestic formats for Tasmania.

Fellow Australian star Usman Khawaja backed the idea of a current domestic player - like Bailey - sitting on the selection panel.

"I think there is always an option there. I think there is no one more involved and more relevant in the game than people who are actually playing the game," said Khawaja.

"I think players are one of the biggest stakeholders, sometimes the most underutilised and undervalued stakeholders in the game. I think it's always important to have someone in the skin of the game."

Cricket Australia high performance chief Ben Oliver said on Monday that the process was yet to be finalised.

Bailey beat former T20 gun Michael Klinger to the role. Picture: AAP/Richard Wainwright

"We're in the home stretch of that. We have been really pleased with how that process has unfolded and whilst we're not quite ready to make that announcement, we're not too far away and really pleased with the people who put their hat in the ring for that role," said Oliver.

"There will be some people who are really disappointed no doubt but they should all take great encouragement and they all have a lot to offer. Really looking forward to getting to the end of that process. Not quite there yet, but we're not far away."

Bailey will be replacing Greg Chappell on the panel, who retired a few months ago.

Cricket Australia wanted a selector in tune with the Twenty20 format, but Bailey would sit across the selection of Test and one-day teams as well and also be working with youth talent managers around the country.