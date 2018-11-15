BY-ELECTION: Who your candidates are and where to vote

Anyone living in the Gladstone region will have to vote on Saturday.

Anyone living in the Gladstone region will have to vote on Saturday. Melanie Keyte

READERS in the Rosedale, Miriam Vale, Baffle Creek, Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy areas, and the greater Gladstone region, will need to vote in Saturday's (November 18) Gladstone Regional Council by-election.

Polling booths in the NewsMail readership area are:

Agnes Water - Agnes Water Community Centre (full wheelchair access).

Baffle Creek - Wartburg State School, Coast Rd (full wheelchair access).

Miriam Vale State School - 15 Roe St (full wheelchair access).

Candidate profiles (in ballot paper order):

Colin Burke. Matt Taylor GLA071018COUN

Colin Burke

I HAVE been in business in the region for nearly 20 years, with businesses in Gladstone and up until recently, Calliope and Tannum Sands.

During this time I have been involved with Rotary, GAPL - as a board member then chairman, Salvation Army, Ubobo Country Campout for the last nine years, Gladstone Country Music Festival, Communities for Children, Anglicare, Relay for Life and more.

I live in West Gladstone, having just moved there from Katrina Boulevard, and when I first came here I lived in Boyne Island for a number of years.

I nominated because I really care for the community and because of my background I feel I have a lot that I can offer.

I have spent time in the Baffle Creek, Rosedale, Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy area over the last few weeks and I am hearing a community that feels a little bit left out - my pledge will be to give them a full representation in council by consulting regularly with the ratepayers of that area and taking their concerns to council.

I'm hearing a lot about how our elderly need more support and facilities, we ran an article on our Facebook page regarding painting the silos at the harbour and had 10,000 responses - this would be a great tourism project.

Jobs will be a big focus - attracting industry to give us more jobs, the Port Access Rd will be one of my priorities and I have a lot of ideas for the Boyne Tannum area as well as the Boyne Valley and the Agnes, Baffle Creek and Miriam Vale regions.

I get asked a lot if I am connected with a political party - I believe there is no place in local government for politics. I am self-funded and not connected with any political party.

Quirky fact: One of the things that a lot of people don't know about me is that I have spent a lot of years on the stage with our own theatre company called the Wild Geese Players. I also attempt to play the saxophone, bass and electric acoustic guitars, and I really enjoy blues music - so I will be a big supporter of Blues and Roots in Seventeen Seventy next year.

Lynette Dahl. Matt Harris

Lynette Dahl

MY FAMILY and I were born and raised in Gladstone.

I come from an employee relations/human resources background.

I am working in recruitment in the disability/ aged care sector.

I have lived in Tannum Sands for eight years and previously lived in Gladstone.

My father was raised in the Boyne Valley then moved to Gladstone, my mother grew up here, all my brothers and sisters are here, my daughter was educated here and is now a teacher in Gladstone and my great nephew is now a proud Tannum Sands Nipper.

The Gladstone region needs to give people a reason to stay.

We need more employment, sustained custom for small businesses and long-term services.

I would like to give more of a voice to the areas outside of Gladstone city.

This can happen through consultation in Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy and Baffle Creek over the proposed link road, creating a true identity for this area.

Baffle Creek needs assistance with facilities to allow residents to remain and attract the family/ fishing tourists.

Facilities and roads in the Boyne Valley and neglected, areas in Benaraby and Mt Larcom require focus and community consultation.

I would like the region to investigate the idea of voluntary green waste bins.

I will be pushing for the return of mulch to be made available to the southern areas of the region.

Reasonable and responsible use of rates money, supporting lobbying for a larger portion of state/federal taxes and consulting with the regions on what they actually need not what the council tells them they need.

Quirky fact: I make and design natural soy wax candles.

Mark McLachlan. Matt Harris

Mark McLachlan

HELLO, I'm Mark McLachlan.

As a farmer and volunteer building projects in my community, I offer a new, practical and experienced perspective for council.

I hold a basic premise about people's expectations of the things local government should do.

Quite simply, people want council to work on fixing local problems effectively.

I live in the Boyne Valley.

I nominated for council to contribute to balanced, logical decision making to fix local problems.

The problem is always money. It is also about choice.

Choices allocating scarce resources to fix problems is what being a councillor is all about.

I will focus on local issues such as:

Mt Larcom wants better sewerage that doesn't stink from time to time. The water supply is an ongoing and expensive problem.

Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy need better parking and turning areas for cars with vans and a good fish cleaning facility.

People in Gladstone, especially those getting on in years, want to see the kerbside clean-up program run yearly, the coal dust gone and better tasting water.

There are perennial and ongoing requests for wheelie bins to be placed in many areas of the region, with sound and valid reasons to do so.

Many areas of the region want more bitumen on their roads.

A good example is Blackmans Gap Rd from the Boyne Valley to Miriam Vale. Baffle Creek wants the right decision made about an access road.

The list goes on and on.

I won't promise to fix them all, there is no magic wand.

I will promise to have a red hot go at contributing to council making better decisions. Some different choices will have to and should be made.

I also promise not to waffle on about fixing things outside the purview of local government, such as health and main roads.

Quirky fact: You ask for a quirky fact about myself, I'm standing for council, but do not want to turn into a politician.

Sue Beardmore. Matt Harris

Sue Beardmore

I AM the eldest daughter of the late Geoff and Mrs Audrey Breslin, a proud Star of the Sea Primary and local state high student.

My forte being music, such deep and long-term study (AMusA Piano) also has the reward of being contemplative.

Alongside my husband, Bryan, I have brought up two (now mature) offspring and have shared the responsibilities associated with being successful retailers (food and furniture).

We live in that wide-street, well-lit, very quiet suburb of Barney Point.

Gone are the days of the Labour Day picnics, chilled watermelon, Peters Ice Cream buckets and the tug-o-wars but the people and the beach are still beautiful.

The decision to nominate was immediate.

One learns so much doing community work.

Over an extended period of time as secretary of an incorporated organisation, I have successfully developed finely honed skills in relation to making the case for or against community proposals.

As a family we enjoyed some tree change years to coincide with our children's secondary/tertiary years and these skills were used (alongside others) to develop the area from purely rural to rural-residential.

Reticulated water, green space, school development, war memorial, sport and recreation facilities, school music program (personal legacy), the list goes on.

The above skill as outlined is a very important one.

Sometimes when a dollar figure and the projected future job possibilities (claims) are taken out of the "thinking process”, it is revealed that there is no benefit at all to the community in the immediate or long-term future, as with an unnamed on-the-drawing-board local coal mine that might veil an inability to meet essential conditions.

Natalia Muszkat. Matt Harris

Natalia Muszkat

I have been a resident of the Gladstone region for more than 12 years and I hold the position of CEO of a local not-for-profit organisation, Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours Inc.

Over eight years, I have attracted close to $4 million dollars of government and non-government funding to be used directly on social and community services in our region.

In addition, in the last two years, I have helped secured over $100,000 for local community organisations, including the QCWA Halls in Tannum Sands and Calliope.

I also dedicate many volunteer hours to organisations such as the Gladstone Coordinated Response to Domestic and Family Violence, Creative Gladstone Region Inc, the Gladstone Literacy Centre and the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

I am part of the Gladstone LGA Leadership Group, working on the Central Queensland Suicide Prevention Plan and the Primary Health Network (PHN) Central Queensland Community Advisory Council, working to improve primary health care in our communities.

Personally, I am 42 years old, a mother to two children aged nine and 11, I grow my own vegetables, appreciate art and nature and enjoy travelling.

I live in Clinton, Gladstone.

We need more councillors that are truly community minded and are in touch with the real needs of our residents.

I believe the Gladstone Regional Council needs diversity in knowledge and expertise.

If elected, I will focus on being a proactive and efficient part of the existing council team.

I will continue to assist grass roots organisations and travel the region to serve those in our community.

I will passionately assist in the implementation of the Gladstone Regional Council's 2018-2023 Corporate Plan and its vision, "Connect. Innovate. Diversify”.

I intend to represent our council and its residents with pride in our wonderful region, from Raglan to Rosedale and Gladstone to the Boyne Valley.

Quirky fact: I love to roller skate.

Pat Laws. Matt Harris

Pat Laws

I LIVE in Glen Eden in Gladstone.

I love working in the community and making a difference.

I love our region and what we have to offer tourism and industry.

I can be the strong connection between council and its people that is critical to making our region flourish in the future.

I have always been a great listener and have the ability to identify areas that need addressing and the tenacity to see things through to a fair and workable resolution.

(As a councillor I will tackle) netting in the Boyne River and whether or not it should be declared a Net Free Zone.

Working with regional areas and their issues (mobile reception, access road through Deepwater National Park, sewerage issue in Seventeen Seventy, Round Hill Creek mouth are just a few that have been discussed by locals).

Investing significant time into regional areas to truly appreciate all issues that are their daily challenges.

Quirky fact: I am a mad keen angler and love playing golf in my rare free time.