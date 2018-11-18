BY-ELECTION: Muszkat closes in on victory

Voters attended polling booths around Gladstone as the Regional Council by election took place on November 17, 2018.

Updated - 6.45pm Sunday

GLADSTONE businesswoman Natalia Muszkat is poised to fill the vacant Gladstone Regional councillor position after the majority of votes from Saturday's by-election were counted at the weekend.



The Electoral Commission of Queensland counted almost 72 per cent of the roll as of 12.40pm today with Ms Muszkat holding an 830-vote lead over of nearest rival Colin Burke.

Despite all signs pointing to Ms Muszkat as the successful candidate to replace Cindi Bush, she is willing to wait until an official ECQ announcement.



"It hasn't been declared so I can't claim it," she said.



"I am very happy, very positive and confident I have won, but you can't say until it's been declared by the ECQ."

RESULTS

(71.41% counted)

Natalia Muszkat: 7166 votes (26.25%)

Colin Burke: 6336 (23.21%)

Mark McLachlan: 5067 (18.56%)

Pat Laws: 5024 (18.41%)

Lynette Dahl: 2861 (10.48%)

Sue Beardmore: 841 (3.08%)

Earlier

BY-ELECTION: Natalia Muszkat is on track to fill the vacant Gladstone Region councillor position as counting came to a close at 8.23pm on Saturday night.

Ms Muszkat, who missed out on a councillor position in the 2016 election, has received 26.29% of the primary vote with 70.72% of the roll counted according to the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

Colin Burke currently sits in second place with 23.22% of the vote, trailing Ms Muszkat by just over three per cent (829 votes).

Mark McLachlan (18.58%) and Pat Laws (18.45%) are in a close race for third, while Lynette Dahl (10.43%) and Sue Beardmore (3.04%) are fifth and sixth respectively.

GAPDL held a meet the candidates event ahead of the Gladstone Regional Council by-election Matt Harris

The successful candidate will fill the position of Cindi Bush, who resigned from council on September 17.

RESULTS (70.72% counted)

BURKE, Colin 6274 votes (23.22%)

DAHL, Lynette 2818 votes (10.43%)

MCLACHLAN, Mark 5020 votes (18.58%)

BEARDMORE, Sue 822 votes (3.04%)

MUSZKAT, Natalia 7103 votes (26.29%)

LAWS, Pat 4985 votes (18.45%)

(Results correct as at 8.23pm Saturday).