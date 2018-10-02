Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
You can watch a screening of Cliff Richard in Bundaberg.
You can watch a screening of Cliff Richard in Bundaberg.
Entertainment

By community demand: Cliff Richard to screen at Moncrieff

2nd Oct 2018 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE has sold more than 250 million records and is the only male solo artist with number one singles in the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s.　

Cliff Richard OBE is not slowing down any time soon and now, Bundaberg fans can catch up on his extraordinary career when Richard's 60th Anniversary Tour screens at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre for one night only. 　

"We're getting such a great range of event cinema at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre," Community and Cultural Services portfolio spokesperson Cr Judy Peters said. 　

"We know how popular Cliff Richard is and I personally can't wait for this one."　

From his sold out tour, this high definition recording with surround sound will include some of Cliff Richard's greatest songs including Devil Woman, Living Doll, We Don't Talk Anymore, Wired for Sound and many more. 　

"This is another screening that has come through community demand," Cr Peters said. 　

"It's fantastic that people are getting directly in touch with the Moncrieff to offer great suggestions for events such as this."　

Cliff Richard's 60th Anniversary Tour will screen at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Sunday, 11 November at 6pm. 　

Tickets are available online at www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au, by phone on 4130 4100 or at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre at 177 Bourbong St.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    FUTURE DECIDED: Jewel gets the go ahead

    FUTURE DECIDED: Jewel gets the go ahead

    Council News BUNDABERG Regional Council will be holding a media conference early this afternoon regarding the Jewel high-rise.

    • 2nd Oct 2018 10:37 AM
    Childers wild storm aftermath: The good and bad

    premium_icon Childers wild storm aftermath: The good and bad

    Weather FARMERS around Childers are assessing the damage

    Drone solves tower mystery, sinking boat speculation

    premium_icon Drone solves tower mystery, sinking boat speculation

    Offbeat Locals left puzzled by 'boat' atop water tower

    BREAKING: Mayor welcomes green light for Jewel to go ahead

    premium_icon BREAKING: Mayor welcomes green light for Jewel to go ahead

    Council News 'This is progress. I'm proud to be mayor...': Jack Dempsey

    • 2nd Oct 2018 12:30 PM

    Local Partners