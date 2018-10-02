By community demand: Cliff Richard to screen at Moncrieff

You can watch a screening of Cliff Richard in Bundaberg.

You can watch a screening of Cliff Richard in Bundaberg.

HE has sold more than 250 million records and is the only male solo artist with number one singles in the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Cliff Richard OBE is not slowing down any time soon and now, Bundaberg fans can catch up on his extraordinary career when Richard's 60th Anniversary Tour screens at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre for one night only.

"We're getting such a great range of event cinema at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre," Community and Cultural Services portfolio spokesperson Cr Judy Peters said.

"We know how popular Cliff Richard is and I personally can't wait for this one."

From his sold out tour, this high definition recording with surround sound will include some of Cliff Richard's greatest songs including Devil Woman, Living Doll, We Don't Talk Anymore, Wired for Sound and many more.

"This is another screening that has come through community demand," Cr Peters said.

"It's fantastic that people are getting directly in touch with the Moncrieff to offer great suggestions for events such as this."

Cliff Richard's 60th Anniversary Tour will screen at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Sunday, 11 November at 6pm.

Tickets are available online at www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au, by phone on 4130 4100 or at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre at 177 Bourbong St.