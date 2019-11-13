Menu
EXCITING DEVELOPMENT: Road and sewerage works for the Outlook Estate are set for completion next year.
Business

BUYERS' MARKET: Bargara developments are on the rise

Rhylea Millar
13th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
BARGARA is a suburb full of prosperous growth with residential developments popping up left, right and centre.

After recently completing the Bargara Rise Estate development, the Sergiacomi brothers are at it again with the exciting new project, the Outlook Estate.

 

EXCITING DEVELOPMENT: Road and sewerage works for the Outlook Estate are set for completion next year.
LJ Hooker principal Jonathon Olsen said road and sewerage works had already commenced with site construction for the second stage due for completion early next year.

Mr Olsen said Bargara offered value for money with premium properties and the luxury of coastal living.

"There's definitely a lot of development in Bargara and all along the coast and that should see a lot of investment and migration in the area," Mr Olsen said.

"We're finding that homes, houses and land are selling from $500,000 to $600,000 in Bargara and a lot of people are migrating from outer state because they are wanting to relocate to areas along the coast."

And as the loaning capacity has increased and interest rates remain low, it is the perfect time for buyers to invest.

 

GROWING FOOTPRINT: An existing RV-style home and garage at Palm Lake Resort in Bargara.
Just across the road from the Outlook Estate is a project by the Palm Lake Group, with an extension of their tropical resort and construction set to commence next year.

The extension will see an addition of 100 new homes, a second country club and proposed facilities that may include an outdoor pool, fire pit and tenpin bowling alley.

