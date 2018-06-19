Menu
'Jack's Place' at 584 Captain Cook Dr has sold.
'Jack's Place' at 584 Captain Cook Dr has sold. 1770 Photography
Property

Seventeen Seventy's iconic timber shack finally snapped up

Tegan Annett
by
19th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

THE "most iconic" home on the Seventeen Seventy foreshore has been snapped up by a Queensland couple after being on the market for years.

Jack's Place, the Seventeen Seventy original shack at 584 Captain Cook Drive has three bedrooms, a large sunroom and a great vantage point to watch the activity in the estuary.

The home has been on and off the market for years and 50 days ago Cam Realty listed it.

Owner Cam Rodgers said he was "quietly impressed" he could secure the sale. He expects it to settle next month.

"They have been coming to the area for quite a long time and have always admired the home," Mr Rodgers said of the buyers.

584 Captain Cook Drive
584 Captain Cook Drive

"They just fell in love with Seventeen Seventy and in particular that position.

"They loved the feel of the home and the fact it's one of the originals."

The name 'Jack's Place' is from the former owners the late Jack and Mavis Row, who bought property in the '60s.

"Jack and Mavis were much loved around the area," Mr Rodgers said.

"Jack taught a lot of people how to cook, fish and crab.

'Jack's Place' at 584 Captain Cook Dr is expected to be officially sold next month.
'Jack's Place' at 584 Captain Cook Dr is expected to be officially sold next month. 1770 Photography

"They used to drive from that house up to Berajondo - that's halfway between here and Bundaberg - and it used to take them the whole day."

Mr Rodgers has three other properties on Captain Cook Drive on the market, including the '1770 Mansion' at 753 Captain Cook Dr - a three-storey home with sweeping views of Round Hill Creek to the Coral Sea.

    Local Partners