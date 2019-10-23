Buy local: Hinkler MP gives shout out to local businesses

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt has given a shout out to a few local businesses in parliament in a bid to encourage people to buy local.

The encouragement came after the Shop Small showcase was held in parliament on Monday, a celebration of small businesses.

"Why is shop local important? It means shopping with local businesses, using local jobs and supporting local kids in particular around Christmas time and driving local economies," he said.

"I say to everyone out there who might be watching on the broadcast, if you're spending at Christmas time, if you want to get our wallet or your purse out, get downtown and make sure you're shopping local."

Mr Pitt mentioned businesses including Nana's Pantry, Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing, Buck's Butcher Shoppe in Childers, Jake's Candy and Bundaberg Rum.

He also highlighted the region's fresh local produce and where to get it, naming One Little Farm and The Red Shed before encouraging the Deputy Speaker to visit the Hinkler electorate and try the produce for himself.

"I know you like a beach holiday or a beach visit Mr Deputy Speaker, get down to Hervey Bay, Woodgate, Bargara or Burrum," he said.

"That's where it's all happening, the kids will love it, you can go fishing, you can play golf, you can buy what you need locally and you can support local jobs and local economies."