Buy local or bye local: Positive plans to help CBD support

BUSINESS FEAR: Traders fear work on the CBD revitalisation project might deter customers from shopping in the area.

BUSINESS FEAR: Traders fear work on the CBD revitalisation project might deter customers from shopping in the area. Contributed

"BUY local or bye local”.

It's not just a promotional message, it's also what Bundaberg CBD traders say could be their future if local shoppers don't continue to support local businesses.

With the region sitting at number three on the list of highest online purchasing communities in the state and, with fears construction of the CBD Revitalisation plan may deter customers from visiting the area, local businesses and organisations are forming incentives to promote shopping locally.

Initiatives were discussed on Thursday night at the CBD Traders Meeting, with up to 30 businesses throwing their ideas into the ring.

Bundaberg Regional Council Division 4 councillor r Helen Blackburn led the event and said many traders had great plans to boost local shopping.

"Anthony from The Club Hotel came up with an idea of increasing free Wi-Fi around the CBD so that businesses could push out promotional messages easily to customers,” Cr Blackburn said.

"We also discussed looking at a 12-month program with four events.

"They might be a Bundy night markets (or) a Sunday fun day, and we did have an idea from the floor of a black tie dinner where you have to buy everything local in order to be invited.”

Cr Blackburn said there were also campaigns, with the help from Southern Cross Austereo and the Chamber of Commerce, that would push positive slogans such as "I love Bundaberg” and "buy local or bye local”.

Anthony Burrows (Club Hotel); Cr Helen Blackburn; Nick Purdie (Triple M) and Tim Sayre (Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce) at the CBD Traders Meeting on Thursday. Contributed

"A suggestion by one of the traders was shopping bags that say 'I love Bundaberg' which could also have individual business names included,” she said.

"We also looked into the idea of getting t-shirts printed and having a social media hashtag.”

Marketing and promotional ideas were also put forward, with a payment plan discussed of $200, $100 and $50 for traders to buy promo packages.

"Those who buy in might get a social media video made or voice grabs on the radio, or some type of promotional material surrounding the 'I love Bundaberg' and buy local campaigns,” Cr Blackburn said.

She said the council was yet to formally adopt any support strategy, with the council and traders to work on ideas.

However, she said the initial discussions had generated a sense of positivity within the business community.

"The traders really took to it - they were so excited and felt (the) council was listening and wanted to help,” she said.

"I talk to the traders often and I know that they are really passionate about their region.

Cr Blackburn said a program would mean positive things for Bundaberg.

"By buying local, residents are helping to create jobs for the generations to come,” she said.

"Think twice before you buy online. Give the local traders an opportunity.”

Based on the success of Thursday night's meeting, Cr Blackburn said a proposal would be taken to the council for consideration and endorsement in early July, with a follow-up traders meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 19, at 5.15pm in Civic Centre Supper Room.

She said the program would hopefully be launched in October.