Buy local in Bundaberg

AFTER businesses received the crushing news that restaurants and cafes could only offer takeaway, one Bundaberg business owner has made it her mission to offer some support.

Kiralee Honor from The Place Hairdressing said she started up a Facebook page titled Buy Local Buy From Bundaberg and the content is as the title suggests, offering information about local businesses.

“There are a lot of family-run local businesses that are already being hit hard by this virus, and as a passionate local and business owner myself, I started the group to rally the community to support our neighbours,” Ms Honor said.

With 940 likes, customers and local businesses have already started throwing their support behind the initiative.

Ms Honor said the current situation was proving to be a very emotional and challenging time for business with many having to reinvent how they operate or creating a whole new business model virtually overnight so she wanted to help. The platform was to ensure locals were aware of businesses’ updated information including opening hours, new takeaway menus and highlighting their unique products and services.

Ms Honor said the service also made it easier for customers who were wanting to support local businesses as they were able to find all the information in one place.

“Having a one-stop page where our community can shop and even arrange to have their purchases delivered could well keep some of this great town’s small businesses open,” she said.

“It’s tough times ahead of small business so if people shop local it will make all the difference to these great local businesses.”