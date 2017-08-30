Buy a coffee on Fridays to help special school get bus

LOCAL SUPPORT: Every Friday in September Spotted Dog owner Stephen Paterson will be donating two dollars from each Natural Bean coffee sale to the Bundaberg Special Schools wheelchair accessible school bus.

DO YOU have a hankering for a coffee and want to help the special kids of Bundaberg get out and about?

Well wait until Friday when the Spotted Dog will donate $2 from every coffee to help Bundaberg Special School get a bus.

The school is in dire need of a bus to transport all the children, including those who are wheelchair bound, in one go.

The NewsMail kicked off the campaign, Help make sure no one gets left behind, last week with an aim to raise the much needed money.

The school needed $39,000 more to reach a total of $76,000 to secure a bus with wheelchair access.

Bundaberg businesses, just like the Spotted Dog, are getting behind the cause.

School principal Sarah Lester said the support was flowing in, with two donations of $5000.

They now only need $28,000 more.

Spotted Dog's Stephen 'Pato' Paterson said some of his staff had connections to the school and he was more than happy to help.

"We normally raise about $550 from our Friday coffees,” he said.

"It's our way to give back.”

There will be five Fridays during September and Mr Paterson urged the community to jump on board.

If your business is helping to raise the much-needed money to get the kids moving, contact reporter Emma Reid at the NewsaMail.

Donations can be made to: The Bundaberg Special School Deductible Gift Fund, Commonwealth Bank, BSB 064403, account number 10541346.

Donations are tax deductible and donors should put their surname as the reference.

Alternatively, contact the school by emailing admin@bundaberspecs. eq.edu or phoning 4155 5222.