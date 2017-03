Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the Buxton War Memorial would commemorate people from the area who have served in all wars and conflicts.

BUXTON Friendship Association has received $3172 from the Federal Government to help build a new war memorial in Buxton.

The association was successful in its application for funding under the Saluting Their Service program.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the memorial would commemorate people from the area who have served in all wars and conflicts.

