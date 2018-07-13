Menu
RUG UP: Jett William Young, 18 months, rugs up outside his grandmother's house on the Esplanade at Innes Park.
Button up those winter woollies

Sarah Steger
13th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
BRACE yourself Bundy, it's about to get brisk.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting temperatures to decrease late tonight, dropping to 6 degrees as the clock hand ticks over into early Saturday morning.

BoM meteorologist Rick Threlfall said what was in store for the region was very typical for this time of year.

"Particularly over the weekend, there'll be very noticeably cooler minimum temperatures,” he told the NewsMail.

Mr Threlfall attributed the big change from last week's warmer weather to the upcoming cooler forecast to a change in wind direction.

"The warmer wind was coming off the coral sea last week and now it's coming from the south-west, bringing that really cold air with it,” he said.

For communities lining the coast, temperatures are expected to drop down to 6-7 degrees on Saturday and Sunday morning, slowly warming up throughout the days to about 21 degrees.

Mr Threlfall said with not a cloud in sight, there was no rain on the horizon.

"Going further inland it'll get a lot cooler still,” he said.

Lower single digits as chilly as 1-3 degrees are expected for Biggenden and Childers.

"South of Kingaroy, it could hit below freezing,” Mr Threlfall said.

