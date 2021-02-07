BUTTER ME UP: Bundy herb farm launches exciting new product

Amanda and Chris Giles from Giles Herb Farm have created a brand new product, using their homegrown fresh herbs.

Amanda and Chris Giles from Giles Herb Farm have created a brand new product, using their homegrown fresh herbs.

Ever since they first took the concept of a flower bouquet to the next level by introducing their fresh herbs into the mix, it’s been anything but quiet at Giles Herb Farm.

But now business owners Amanda and Chris Giles have blended another unlikely combo and their brand new Butter Me Up herb butters are a match made in heaven.

Amanda and Chris Giles from Giles Herb Farm have created a brand new product, using their homegrown fresh herbs.

“Since we created the herb bouquets we have had so much support and have been blown away by how many people have ordered a bouquet,” Ms Giles said.

“We use Australian butter and I add in our fresh herbs topped with edible flower‘s which gives the butter a pop of colour – each butter is full of herbs when you slice the butter you will see how flavoursome they will be.”

Offering a selection of handmade butter rolls, flavours include chive, thyme, dill, chilli and garlic and rosemary and garlic.

“The Butter Me Up range was created after years of growing and cooking with our herbs and I always had lots of people asking what the herbs could be used in so I started to try out some ideas,” Ms Giles said.

“The herb butter became a huge hit with my family and friends so we wanted to share our creation alongside our herb bouquets for the ultimate flavour hit in everyone‘s kitchen.”

Amanda and Chris Giles from Giles Herb Farm have created a brand new product, using their homegrown fresh herbs.

With both the herb bouquets and butters proving to be a growing trend, the business is now receiving inquiries for weddings, birthdays and special events.

“I never thought we would ever be asked to help decorate any event and we certainly are not designers but we try our best and the end results so far have been beautiful,” Ms Giles said.

“We would like to thank everyone that has supported us with our dreams – without your continued support we wouldn‘t be able to continue to create new yummy ideas.”

Amanda and Chris Giles from Giles Herb Farm have created a brand new product, using their homegrown fresh herbs.

And while the pair are known right across Bundaberg and beyond for their creativity, Ms Giles said this will be the last experiment … for now.

“The Butter Me Up butters is our last big creation as we have a full time job looking after and cutting the herbs which we send to Brisbane Melbourne and Sydney,” she said.

“We don‘t want to do things half-heartedly – we give 100% to our herbs, bouquets and butters and we try to keep a high stand of freshness and presentation.”

Amanda and Chris Giles from Giles Herb Farm have created a brand new product, using their homegrown fresh herbs.

Fresh herbs, butter rolls and a wide range of products can be purchased from the stunning farm’s cart every Saturday, from 10am to 2pm.

For more information, visit Giles Herbs Farm on Facebook and Instagram or the website by clicking here.