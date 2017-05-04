Butcher shop 'shot' at by 'bored teens'

SENSELESS ACT: Tender Sprouted Meats employee Kobie Simpson looks at the damaged caused by ball bearings to the shop's entrance.

A "FOOLISH act by bored juveniles” has left a business owner outraged after his shop was shot at and damaged.

Tender Sprouted Meats owner/manager Shane Simpson wants to know why people think it is okay to cause "havoc” and destruction in the streets of Bundaberg.

Mr Simpson arrived at work on Wednesday to find a number of bullseye marks in the glass of the entrance to the butcher store.

On closer inspection he found a number of ball bearings near the front of the Watson St shop.

He believed young adolescents or children were the culprits.

"You'd have to be a brain dead adult to shoot windows with ball bearings,” he said.

"I want to know why parents let their children roam the streets and do this.”

Kobie Simpson surveys the damage. Paul Donaldson BUN040517VAND3

This is the second time Tender Sprouted Meats has been targeted by criminals. A money tin for charity was reported stolen in March.

Owner Rob Cook pleaded for the thief to come forward and the tin was later found but had been emptied.

The father-of-three said it was likely a case of "monkey see, monkey do” and the offenders were likely from a family on the dole.

"These kids are obviously bored and walk the streets at night,” Mr Simpson said.

"If they are that bored and want to walk, I'll give them a job fencing and that will give them somewhere to walk.”

He couldn't comprehend why people would destroy or steal for fun, knowing it would hurt the whole town when they did.

"Our nature as a business is to give back and support the community,” he said.

"This is a kick in the guts to us and them (the community).

"If I find out who the parents are, I'll go kick them up the arse.”

Tender Sprouted Meats staff member Kobie Simpson said police were investigating the incident and she urged anyone with information to come forward.

Bundaberg police Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said a Bundaberg school also had damage to its glass doors this week.

"Between 2pm and 8pm on May 1, a wilful damage offence occurred at an educational facility in Frank Gilbert Dr, Thabeban.

"Offenders have allegedly used ball bearings, which have caused damage to five glass doors.”