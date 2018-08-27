Butcher brings home bacon in testing year

BEST IN STATE: Des Barritt has won first place in Queensland for his full bacon rashers and his shortcut bacon.

DES Barritt was about to throw in his apron after the heartache of the Svensson Heights PFAS water contamination earlier this year.

In April, the Bundaberg community was advised the town water supply contained PFAS above the national standard.

Hundreds of households were affected, as was Mr Barritt's Svensson St business.

After months of pain, he was about to cut his last slice of bacon and salt his last ham.

But then the good news came.

Barritt's Butchery has taken out the state's top gong for bacon, just in time for International Bacon Day.

Mr Barrit entered the Australian PorkMark Bacon Awards, which were held as part of the celebrations, with the judges noting his bacon was perfect in appearance, shape and smoky flavour.

"I was feeling down in the dumps about everything that has gone on this year and then the award came along,” he said.

"It has perked me back up and got me going again.”

The annual award has given Mr Barritt back the will to keep producing his succulent bacon along with his other meat specialities.

"There was 130 entries this year from all over Australia,” he said.

"And quite a few of these were from Queensland.

"It's a fast and furious competition out there.”

He proudly spoke of his win. He was only just pipped at the post for an Australian title.

"I missed out on the Australia third position by half a point,” he said.

Making bacon is time consuming and Mr Barritt said it took a week from when the whole pig came in to his shop to when it was ready to leave.

Every week between 250 and 300kg of bacon leaves the Svensson Heights butchers bound for Bundaberg homes and businesses.

"On Friday I supply about 80kg of bacon to a variety of cafes around town,” Mr Barritt said.

When asked why he thought his bacon stood out from other entries Mr Barritt said it was about consistency.

"Week in, week out, our bacon is the same,” he said.

"When I entered the awards I didn't make up a special batch of bacon.

"I just grabbed some out of the room and sent it off.”

He said it was important the community was offered the same product as the judges.

"The pork I use I source from Biggenden and I take care with the curing process,” Mr Barritt said.

"I use hardwood to smoke it and source that from Howard.”

Mr Barritt said not only did the award come at the right time the announcement would make Father's Day this weekend a little more special for him.

Specialist judges Fleischmeister Horst Schurger and chefs Simon Bestley and Adam Moore assessed the appearance, aroma and taste of the entries in this year's Australian Bacon Awards, which sought to find the best bacon made from 100 per cent Aussie pork.