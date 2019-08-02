But industry takes a hit: Macadamia haul falling short

FEELING THE HEAT: Australian Macadamia Society CEO Jolyon Burnett says the long hot, dry summer has impacted current macadamia crops and the 2019 forecast has dropped as a result.

THIS year's seemingly ever-lasting summer conditions have started to take their toll on the nut industry, with the 2019 Australian macadamia crop forecast revised down to 42,900 tonnes in-shell.

The 2019 Australian macadamia crop is forecast to reach 42,900 tonnes in-shell at 3.5per cent moisture (46,000 tonnes at 10per cent moisture), according to the Australian Macadamia Society.

Bundaberg is one of the largest macadamia-producing regions and last month the NewsMail reported 8000ha had been planted in Bundaberg, with an additional 4000 to be planted and further growth of 2000 predicted over two years.

The forecast is lower than original expectations of 49,900 tonnes at 3.5per cent moisture, with the crop impacted by an unusually long, hot and dry summer.

As reported in the March forecast, these conditions have the potential to impact nut size, and this has proven to be the case, with the current season's harvest producing a smaller nut.

AMS CEO Jolyon Burnett said the conditions experienced during summer represents a highly unusual weather event.

"In addition to the very hot temperatures, we experienced abnormally low rainfall and humidity across all major growing regions,” Mr Burnett said.

"Like any horticultural crop, we are susceptible to weather and unfortunately some years it disrupts the best-laid plans.”

The lower crop will impact kernel available to the market and inventory levels are expected to be low at the end of the season.

Mr Burnett said the Australian industry was exploring the adoption of new measures in response to this atypical situation.

"We can't control the weather, however should these conditions arise again in the future we want to be able to identify the impact much earlier in the forecasting process,” he said.

"We're examining new measures to achieve this.”

The Australian macadamia crop has been growing steadily since 2014 and Mr Burnett said overall demand remained strong, with keen interest generated by the implementation of the Innovation Initiative - the industry's international marketing strategy.

"Our industry continues to invest in supporting the food sector in the marketing of macadamias and investment in new plantings is continuing to expand,” said Mr Burnett.

This Australian macadamia crop estimate is provided by the Australian Macadamia Society based on actual factory receipts of the Australian Macadamia Handlers Association until end of June.

The AMHA represents more than 90per cent of all macadamia handlers.

A further crop report will be provided in September and the final figure for the 2019 crop will be announced by the AMS early December.