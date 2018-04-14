Busy weeks for The Waves and Brothers Aston Villa

BACK AGAIN: Brothers Aston Villa's Craig Zielke playing against The Waves last season in the FFA Cup.

BACK AGAIN: Brothers Aston Villa's Craig Zielke playing against The Waves last season in the FFA Cup. Paul Donaldson BUN180317FOOT1

FOOTBALL: The next two weeks could be crazy for local sides Brothers Aston Villa or The Waves.

The NewsMail can reveal one side could be about to play four matches in the space of 12 days if they have success in the FFA Cup.

Both sides are in action in Maryborough tonight with The Waves taking on Doon Villa and Brothers Aston Villa playing Tinana.

If both sides win they would then face each other on Wednesday this week at Martens Oval before the winner faces the Wide Bay Buccaneers on April 25.

If that wasn't enough, both sides are scheduled to play in the Wide Bay Premier League on April 21 before that potential contest with the Buccaneers.

It poses a potential nightmare for both coaches.

"We've looked at this and it is going to be a tough fortnight,” Villa coach Glen Sparozvich said.

"We also don't have a full squad available, which makes it tough.

"It's important we get the result (against Tinana) and get through unscathed.”

Villa faces a tougher challenge than its Bundy rivals if The Waves lose to Doon Villa.

The winner of that match hosts on Wednesday, which would force Villa to travel to Maryborough again.

But Sparozvich said the focus was on Tinana first.

The Wide Bay League 2 side is entering the competition for the first time and has won its first two matches in the WBL2 league.

Sparozvich said he didn't know what to expect from the Maryborough side, which makes it tough.

"We'll be sticking to our strengths and weaknesses and hope that gets the job done,” he said.

"We'll be giving Tinana the respect every club that enters in the competition deserves.”

But Brothers Aston Villa is far from full strength.

"We've had a terrible run with injuries,” Sparozvich said.

"We're scratching for numbers and we're going down underdone and undermanned.”

Sparozvich said the focus is on the first 20 minutes and keeping the opposition scoreless.

"Clean sheet's the big one, we back ourselves to score at least one goal,” he said.

The Waves admit the focus is the same as they face Doon Villa.

"It's going to be tough travelling away,” The Waves coach Jason De Papi said.

"They need to step it up a notch (from last week).”

Both sides play at 6pm.