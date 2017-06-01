Busy weekend for Mundubbera Police

MUNDUBBERA Police are urging community members to be vigilant of bad behaviour after a string of incidences over the weekend.

Sergeant Daniel Clarke said this past weekend was particularly busy for police.

On Saturday May 27 between 11pm and midnight Mundubbera police were called to a hotel to investigate disturbances.

As a result of the investigation, a Mundubbera woman was issued with a public nuisance infringement notice for $365 dollars for using abusive language.

She was also issued a 10 day ban from all licensed premises in Mundubbera.

That same night another Mundubbera woman was issued with a public nuisance ticket and fined $731 dollars for fighting and was issued a three month ban from all licensed premises in Mundubbera.

A third woman was issued with a public nuisance infringement notice for $731 dollars and given a 10 day ban from all licensed premises in Mundubbera.

Sgt Clarke said this behaviour would not be tolerated.

"In line with Operation Jabbah, there will be zero tolerance to any alcohol fuelled violence incidences in and around licensed premises,” Sergeant Clarke said.

"We just won't tolerate it.”