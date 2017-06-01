23°
News

Busy weekend for Mundubbera Police

Philippe Coquerand
| 1st Jun 2017 9:52 AM Updated: 4:14 PM
ZERO TOLERANCE: Mundubbera police are targeting alcohol-fuelled violence.
ZERO TOLERANCE: Mundubbera police are targeting alcohol-fuelled violence. Tobi Loftus

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MUNDUBBERA Police are urging community members to be vigilant of bad behaviour after a string of incidences over the weekend.

Sergeant Daniel Clarke said this past weekend was particularly busy for police.

On Saturday May 27 between 11pm and midnight Mundubbera police were called to a hotel to investigate disturbances.

As a result of the investigation, a Mundubbera woman was issued with a public nuisance infringement notice for $365 dollars for using abusive language.

She was also issued a 10 day ban from all licensed premises in Mundubbera.

That same night another Mundubbera woman was issued with a public nuisance ticket and fined $731 dollars for fighting and was issued a three month ban from all licensed premises in Mundubbera.

A third woman was issued with a public nuisance infringement notice for $731 dollars and given a 10 day ban from all licensed premises in Mundubbera.

Sgt Clarke said this behaviour would not be tolerated.

"In line with Operation Jabbah, there will be zero tolerance to any alcohol fuelled violence incidences in and around licensed premises,” Sergeant Clarke said.

"We just won't tolerate it.”

Topics:  incidences mundubbera police north burnett police zero tolerance

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

80-tonne monster may be the most terrifying thing ever

80-tonne monster may be the most terrifying thing ever

WHILE you can't beat the show ride classics, there's a new ride on the block and it's here for the Bundaberg Show.

Mum may face jail time for role in home invasion

Bundaberg Court House Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Sentencing adjourned in court

Where to shop or see a doctor on the show holiday

Many stores will be open in Bundaberg.

Opening hours in Bundy

Teen's birds take out flock of Bundy Show titles

TOP FLIGHT: Brock Rollings with his champion old English game fowl.

'It takes about an hour per chook to get them ready'

Local Partners

Bundy's business 'angels' bring home first place

THREE Bundaberg high school students have won a major business competition with their "dangerously good” pitch.

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

A nutritious winter meal – Roast beef - is served up by Meals on Wheels.

18,000 Australians are put in hospital by cold-related illnesses

80-tonne monster may be the most terrifying thing ever

THE BEAST: Bundaberg Show.

Wild ride is at the show

Where to shop or see a doctor on the show holiday

Many stores will be open in Bundaberg.

Opening hours in Bundy

ORIGIN OPENER: What's on in Bundy tonight

GAME ON: There are plenty of places in Bundaberg to catch tonight's State of Origin opener.

Where you can catch the game

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

ALICIA Silverstone has dished out the gossip on her iconic Clueless role that turned her into a ’90s screen legend.

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

One Night Only to catch Elvis, Big O in Bundy

TRIBUTE: Eddie Daniels as Roy Orbison.

Hear their hits next month

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

BUNDY LIVE: Artist clever to let fans pick songs for album

ORIGINAL IDEA: Brendan Egan promoted his upcoming debut album by getting his fans to vote for which songs to put on it.

Challenge is coming up with new ways

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

SPACIOUS UNIT IN A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $235,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $279,500

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

NEAT, SWEET and COMPLETE

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!