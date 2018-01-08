Rock fall, crash and spinal injuries keep rescuers busy

The Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight helicopter flew to a lcoation near Gin Gin after a woman fell off a horse. Photo Contributed

EMERGENCY services crews had a busy weekend in the Bundaberg region, with multiple incidents requiring assistance from RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

The Bundaberg based helicopter flew four missions to Fraser Island.

In the latest mission the crew airlifted two patients, a woman and man in their late 50s, after their 4WD was involved in a single-car-crash on the beach which resulted in their air bags being deployed.

Both patients suffered suspected spinal injuries and were flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Earlier the crew had airlifted a woman from Eurong suffering a medical condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to Fraser Island several times at the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon the Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Happy Valley on Fraser Island after a woman in her early twenties suffered severe lacerations and bruising after falling at a swimming hole on Fraser Island. She was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital for further treatment.

Crews were also tasked to a property 40 kilometres north of Gin Gin where a woman in her early fifties had been thrown off a horse and suffered internal injuries.

The local QAS crew treated her at scene and transported her to a nearby property where they were met by the rescue helicopter.

She was airlifted to the Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.