Busy weekend for Bundaberg VMR

TOWS: VMR was called to help
TOWS: VMR was called to help VMR Bundaberg

THE Bundy Volunteer Marine Rescue crew was kept on their toes last weekend.

On Saturday morning, a routine towing training exercise quickly became a reality for the crew when they responded to a request for assistance from the skipper of a 5m half-cabin runabout with outboard motor problems.

The vessel with three people on board was 35 nautical miles north-east of Burnett Heads and was towed back to port in relatively calm seas about five hours later.

On Sunday the crew was placed on standby by Hervey Bay Water Police following an EPIRB activation by a man whose boat capsized.

VMR's busy weekend was capped off after completing another tow on Sunday evening, with a solo yachtsman and his 42-foot yacht towed to safety at Burnett Heads following a motor breakdown.

Phone VMR Bundaberg on 4159 4349.

Bundaberg News Mail
