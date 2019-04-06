Busy time as recycling business booms in Bundy

Reuben Oakes empties a container of cans at CQ Recycling and Recovery in Woondooma Street.

WITH a car boot full of bottles, it was the first time Bundaberg resident Dossie Bozier had used the recycling scheme since it came in on November 1.

She wasn't sure of the step-by-step procedure but hoped it wouldn't be too complicated to complete on her own.

Walking into CQ Recycling and Recovery at its new location on Woondooma St she was greeted by enthusiastic staff willing to help.

Owners Mary-Jane and Kevin Vickers operate a number of recycling facilities in the region north to Gladstone.

Since opening on Tuesday, Mrs Vickers said there had been between 40,000 to 60,000 units and four to five large bins handed in each day.

The family-owned small business is paid a commission from the state for every unit it collects and had moved from McLean St as it needed to expand its site.

Mrs Vickers said five months into the scheme, the important thing was to educate.

"The most common query is how to squash cans,” she said.

The can on the left is the preferred way to crush your cans for recycling. Mike Knott BUN050419REC6

"It's not top to bottom like most people think, it's lay the can on its side and squash it flat - it's best for transport.”

The collection depot is one of 330 across Queensland.

"Can you imagine what was going into landfill before?” MrsVickers said.

"We also have a mobile unit which collects from schools, and pop-up collections at Burnett Heads every fortnight.”

Mrs Bozier said the new location had plenty of parking and the friendly staff made it easy.

The depot next door to the NewsMail now operates Monday to Friday from 9am-4pm and Saturday 9am-2pm.