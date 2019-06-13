Menu
BUSY NIGHT: Sergeant Daniel Clarke and Senior Constable Robbie Yarrow. Tobi Loftus
Busy night for Mundubbera police leads to arrests, fines

Alex Treacy
13th Jun 2019 11:00 AM

A 23-YEAR-OLD Mundubbera man has been charged with stealing and possessing a knife after an incident at Mundubbera Hotel at 11.45pm on Saturday night.

He was arrested and will appear at Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday, June 14.

Earlier that night, a 19-year-old Mundubbera man was fined $130 for using offensive language in Willson Ave, about 8.30pm.

"He got his attitude adjusted," Senior Constable Robbie Yarrow said.

A fortnight earlier, on June 1, a 24-year-old female was fined $783 and received a two-month ban from Mundubbera Hotel for the public nuisance offence of disorderly conduct within a licensed premises.

Snr Const Yarrow also warned that traffic units targeting the Fatal Five would be travelling through the area in the coming weeks as part of Operation Arcadia.

The Fatal Five are speeding, drink and drug driving, failing to wear a seatbelt, driving while fatigued, and distraction and inattention.

