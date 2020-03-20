Menu
Big night in Avoca for Bundaberg QAS crews. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Busy night for emergency services as four taken to hospital

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
20th Mar 2020 11:46 AM
PARAMEDICS were called to two separate crashes in Avoca last night, less than 30 minutes apart.

The first crash happened at the intersection of Takalvan St and Heidke St at 9.11pm where paramedics, including critical care paramedics, were called to a reported single-vehicle crash into a power pole.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two patients were taken to Bundaberg Hospital, one in a serious condition with chest injuries and one in a stable condition with no reported injuries.

The second incident was on Bourbong St at 9.38pm.

"Two female patients were transported to Bundaberg Hospital both in stable conditions, one with chest and pelvic pain and one with chest pain," the spokesperson said.

"Two male patients were assessed at scene however declined transport to hospital."

bundaberg hospital qas road traffic crash
