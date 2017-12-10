Busy December leads to VMR warning

RESCUE: VMR Bundaberg assisting a 51 foot ketch which had been grounded at Sandy Cape since November 20.

IT'S only the start of December but it has already been a busy month for the team at Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg.

The crew is urging boaties these holidays to remember all safety checks, including the condition of life jackets.

VMR Bundaberg spokesman Graeme Kingston said crews were expecting a busy holiday season.

"Last year we had 40 activations in total and this year it is already up to 43,” Dr Kingston said.

"We are expecting quite a busy festive season.”

Last week VMR Bundaberg was tasked to three rescues in three days, including to a ketch which had been grounded at Sandy Cape since November 20.

"They had managed to kedge off with the approach of full moon tides,” Dr Kingston said.

"However the longish period of heeling on the beach had rendered the engine unserviceable and he was making way with only a headsail.”

Dr Kingston said it was a challenging tow for the crew of Bundy Rescue 2 but the team managed to moor the vessel after many hours on the water.

"The yacht had to be moored at the Bundaberg Port Marina because the main anchor was still on the bottom at Sandy Cape,” he said.

Crews were also involved in a search and rescue mission with police and the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter after a red flare was spotted off Burnett Heads on December 3.

The activation resulted in no sightings.

With the holiday season upon us, Dr Kingston said now was a good time for boaties to check all maintenance

"Is the battery in good condition and fully charged? Is the fuel fresh and adequate for the proposed trip?” he said.

"Check the life jackets as we have found some of the commercial jackets with foam filling have deteriorated webbing.

"Also, make sure the EPIRB is registered and flare packs are in date.”