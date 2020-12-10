BUSTED: Two North Burnett men in court for drink driving

TWO North Burnett men, one a P-plater, faced Gayndah Magistrates Court for blowing over their alcohol limits. Picture: iSTOCK

AFTER driving while over the alcohol limit for each of their held licenses, two men faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on Friday December 4.

19-year-old Jeffrey Allan Roth pleaded guilty to driving on Mount Debatable Road while over the no alcohol limit and holding a provisional license on November 13.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ruddiman said police attention was drawn to a quad bike that was travelling with the defendant’s vehicle.

“Police were alerted when the Nissan turned its lights off just momentarily, police then intercepted the Nissan.”

Roth blew a reading of 0.022 when breath tested by police.

Solicitor Morgan Harris said the driver understands he has broken the law and must suffer the consequences.

“The defendant does complete farm and machinery work at home and is on Job Seeker,” Mr Harris said.

Magistrate Fowler issued a fine of $200 and disqualified Roth from obtaining his drivers license for three months.

“You can‘t drive for three months, if you get caught driving within that three months the minimum loss of license will be 2 years,” Mr Fowler said.

A Binjour man, Gregory Ross Thompson, also pleaded guilty to driving while over the general alcohol limit on the Burnett Highway.

Thompson blew a reading of 0.092 and there was nothing in particular about his manner of driving mentioned by the arresting officer.

Magistrate Fowler said Thompson pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and has no history at all.

“You are convicted and fined $400 and you are disqualified from not obtaining your driver‘s license for a period of one month from today.” Mr Fowler said.