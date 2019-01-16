Menu
Among the items police found during a search at an Avenell Heights home were fireworks, knives, lasers, a taser and drugs.
BUSTED: Explosives, knives, drugs found in home raid

Sarah Steger
16th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
AN AVENELL Heights man will front court after police allegedly busted him with a stash of illegal weapons, drugs and explosives.

A police raid carried out by the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch at the 50-year-old's home on January 4 uncovered the secret stash.

Among the illegal items were fireworks, drug utensils like pipes, flick knives, laser pointers, a taser, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Various unlawfully-held prescription-only medications and false canned food tins, commonly used to secrete illegal items, were also discovered.

Acting Inspector Michael Bishop, of the Bundaberg Patrol Group, said: "This seizure highlights the relentless efforts of local police to address drug use within our community.

"I would encourage any members of the community who have information that could assist police regarding unlawful activity, particularly drugs ... to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000," he said.

People can also contact Policelink on 131 444.

The 50-year-old man was charged with 10 offences including possessing dangerous drugs, utensils, explosives and weapons.

He is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 1.

