BUSTED: Cops find throwing knives, axes in Bundy man's car

KNIVES FOUND: Nathan Maxwell Soar was fined $1500 in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after police found an array of knives and axes in his car. contributed

WHEN Bundy man Nathan Maxwell Soar was pulled over by police in October, they were just conducting regular patrolling.

But what they found in Soar's car was anything but ordinary.

At first, police checking Soar's license realised he was not only driving unlicensed, but was a repeat offender.

And that is when the "large knife” on the passenger seat beside him caught their eye.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday heard as police searched the car, more and more weapons were found, including a knife on Soar.

A couple of knives, axes, throwing steel, a "couple of flick knives” and 14 throwing knives were pulled out of the car.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police also found four used syringes that he'd "not got around to disposing of”.

"He (Soar) said he'd bought the knives off the internet,” Sen Const Blunt said.

"He used to be homeless ... and he was going to see a friend who had been in an argument and kicked out of the house ...

"... didn't know what he was walking into so kept the knives on him.”

He said given the number of weapons, Soar should be handed a fine.

Sen Const Blunt told Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring it wasn't the first time Soar had bought "similar items” online, with Soar telling police he didn't think it was illegal to do so.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy argued Soar had been very "cooperative with police” during the search and simply hadn't "realised a number of the items were unlawful”.

"That doesn't provide a defence (though) and he understands that,” Mr Maloy said.

He said Soar had been and continued to "suffer from Aspergers and Attention deficit disorder” which caused him not to think clearly.

Despite this, Mr Maloy said Soar was now medicated and he had markedly improved.

Mr Lavaring slapped Soar with a heavy $1500 fine.

"For the unlicensed driving, a fine of $100,” Mr Lavaring said.

"For the other four offences, $1400.”