BUSTED: 10km over in a school zone will cost you

SCHOOL'S BACK: Police are urging Bundaberg drivers to slow down.

IT'S the first day back at school and Bundaberg drivers are already being busted by police for speeding in school zones.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said Bundaberg Road Policing officers patrolled school zones around Shalom College, Norville State School, Bundaberg North State School, Walkervale State School and Thabeban State School this morning.

"The first school zone speeding infringement happened at around 8am,” she said.

"This involved a 48-year-old Norville man who travelled at an alleged speed of 50km/h in a 40km/h school zone along Fitzgerald St, Norville.”

Sen const Loftus said the driver was issued a $168 traffic infringement notice and lost one demerit point- and he wasn't the only one to be handed a ticket from police.

"Three other motorists were issued traffic infringement notices for exceeding the speed limit in a school zone by less than 13km/h,” sen const Loftus said.

"Two motorists were issued traffic infringement notices for exceeding the speed limit by at least 13km/h but not more than 20km/h.”

As the first week of school sets in, sen const Loftus said police would continue to remind drivers of proper driving behaviour.

"Please slow down, stick to the speed limit, be observant and follow road rules,” she said.