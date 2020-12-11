Busking muso returns to Agnes Blues Fest

Fan favourite Ben Brady will return to the main stage for Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival 2021.

No stranger to performing, Ben lives for busking and performing anywhere from stages to streets across Australia.

As a solo performer, Ben uses emotion to bring his audiences on a journey through every note and screaming riffs.

Ben believes music is not art, but a drug that everyone needs in order to live.

He combines his heavy slide guitar, harmonica and foot stomping into a melodic, soft-spoken folk performance.

Ben will join 8 Ball Aitken, Hayley Marsten, Kate Mahood, Gypsy Rumble, and Hat Fitz & Cara who will all play at the Marquee Stage.

AGNES BLUES, ROOTS & ROCK FESTIVAL 2021

Festival Dates - Friday 19th February to Sunday 21st February 2021

Venue - SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.