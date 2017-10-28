Businesswoman rose above life's struggles

KIND AND COMPASSIONATE: Alma Ing celebrating her 100th birthday with family and friends in 2015.

ALMA was born at Kalkie on April 2, 1915, to Karolina and Leo Zielke who were of Prussian and Danish descent. She was the second eldest of seven children.

Life was very difficult for this pioneering family who took up land in the Woongarra Scrub where they lived and survived off the productivity of the land.

Alma attended Kalkie State School which was a short walk across the road. She was a diligent student always eager to learn which gave her the desire to become a school teacher. Unfortunately due to financial constraints this did not become a reality.

The knowledge of right from wrong was instilled from a young age.

Her older sister was eager to leave home early so the responsibility of assisting her mother to raise the family fell on Alma and her sister Louisa who is the only surviving sibling. Alma learnt to drive early and her first foray was driving the horse and sulky to church at the other end of Ashfield Rd.

Her first real job was at the Royal Hotel where sister Edna was the receptionist and Alma the bar attendant.

This was her introduction to pub life which through necessity in later years became her lifeline.

Here she met and later married Arthur Ing, a publican at the Young Australian Hotel which drew her further into the industry.

They married on on October 22, 1944.

They were blessed with two sons Leslie George born in 1945 (now deceased) and Alan William born in 1946.

Due to war rationing and restrictions which followed World War II, times were tough so Alma took up dressmaking to supplement the income.

Unfortunately after only 10 years of marriage Arthur passed away on June 21, 1954, from kidney cancer.

Alma became the bread winner and fulfilled the role of both mother and father.

Alma struggled on until in 1955 when the owner's son took over the hotel.

At this stage Alma had to return to live at her parent's home at Kalkie.

She took up a job at John Blacks, a prominent haberdashery store in Bourbong St.

The pay of eight pounds (16 dollars) was barely enough to support herself and raise her sons so in the February of 1957 she became the licensee of the Melbourne Hotel where she remained for almost 25 years. She was forced out of the hotel with the merger of Castlemaine Tooheys.

However, by this stage she was well passed the normal retirement age.

In the hard financial times of the 1950s despite being a sole parent, working full time for a meagre wage, Alma still managed to help out when she could at Central State School where the boys attended.

Her situation changed when she went into the Melbourne Hotel.

She worked hard in the first few years to make it a very welcoming place, transforming it from a blood bath into an upmarket hotel where for several years. It had the highest licence fee of the hotels in the Bundaberg area due to it doing the highest trade. She did a remarkable trade and set a wonderful example.

The biggest change on becoming the licensee of the Melbourne was the amount of charitable work she was able to do. This in part was due to the close connection she had formed with the Lions Club of Bundaberg.

That was apart from her charity work with community organisations such as Multiple Sclerosis Society, Red Cross, Apostolic Church and Meals on Wheels which she did until well into her 80.

She assisted the Lions in raising funds wherever she could on projects such as the therapy centre and the extremely successful Fashion Fantasia that the Lions Ladies had as their project for many years.

Alma was a woman ahead of her time, undertaking a solo trip to England in the early 1960s to meet Arthur's family.

She again travelled to South Africa, and through Europe in 1968 followed by further overseas travel in the early 1970s.

Highlights in her later life were being recognised at Lions 50th Anniversary in February 2015 and less than a year later being awarded the Order of Australia Medal for her contribution to the community of Bundaberg.

She was always very compassionate and continued to hold strong faith.

Alma had a loving nature and was kind to everyone she met. Gardening was her passion in later life and she also loved to entertain family and friends.

She felt lucky to be an Australian and wished everyone felt the same.

She was a tough as nails with a heart of gold.