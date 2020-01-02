Business's warning against social media complacency

STAYING STRONG: Beth Boorer and Justine Halpin started as great friends with a vision almost 10 years ago and we will finish as even closer friends.

STAYING STRONG: Beth Boorer and Justine Halpin started as great friends with a vision almost 10 years ago and we will finish as even closer friends. Contributed

BETH Boorer and Justine Halpin set out five years ago with a vision more than a decade in the making.

Take the Plunge cafe became a household name around Bundaberg, especially among community groups who would gather there for meet-ups.

But the cafe's era is coming to an end, along with the adjoining Ymazing Play Centre and Cafe which Beth and Justine took management of in 2018.

Opening in 2015 in the CBD, Take the Plunge moved into the YMCA complex in 2017.

But Mrs Boorer said social media had created a difficult environment for businesses and her one piece of advice to those wanting to keep shops alive in the region was to get out and spend.

"Likes don't equal bums on seats," she said, reminding locals of the dangers of falling into the illusion of thinking that a like or a share on a business's social media post was enough.

"Likes don't mean anything," she said.

A-TEAM: Take the Plunge on April 13, 2015. Pictured is Al Boorer, Adell Dau, Beth Boorer, Justine Halpin, Pat Halpin and Deb Goldsworthy, a very good friend who helped whenever needed. Contributed

"For any other business starting out, I'd say don't rely on Facebook."

And for customers, the advice is equally as straightforward.

"Don't just say 'I love what you do'," Mrs Boorer said.

"Find out how you can actually support them.

"It's no good thinking someone else will do it.

"If only those people who liked us came and bought a coffee we probably wouldn't be closing."

With Take the Plunge hosting so many community groups, Mrs Boorer wanted make it known that most of the community meet-ups had been transferred to other organisations around the region.

The calligraphy and writing clubs have transitioned over to the Neighbourhood Centre, while CPL had taken on the sewing group.

The craft and crochet ladies are set to gather in members' homes.

The 1000 bags in 1000 days initiative is also set to continue.

Mrs Boorer said she and Justine were ready for adventures in the new year.

Mrs Boorer is heading to the Northern Territory to work with communities in the region while Mrs Halpin will enjoy time as a new new grandmother.

Mrs Boorer said the whole team was thankful to the community memberslocals who had shown their support over the years.

"We're grateful to the people who supported us," she said.

"Justine and I always look forward to the future. The time is over for Take the Plunge and it's time for a new direction and it's time for eagerness and I'm scared-cited (scared and excited) to look forward to the future."

Mrs Boorer said it was important that locals knew the cafe and play centre would be open up to and including Australia Day.

The duo have barely had a day off in the past five years and arewere looking forward to putting their feet up.

"We're going to have a month off and go from there," Mrs Boorer said.