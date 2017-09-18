Business's rise to the top

SICK of cleaning gutters by hand, Bundaberg man Warren Ballantyne turned his initial frustration into a multi-million-dollar idea.

Mr Ballantyne and his successful franchise, Gutter-Vac, cleaned up at the recent Top Franchise Awards, scooping up the best overall franchise in the country.

The awards, voted on by franchisees, is validation for Mr Ballantyne.

"We had 93% of our franchisees complete the survey, which is extraordinary when the industry standard is 40%,” he said.

"What it does is tell us what the franchisees think of us, what we can do to improve their business and how we can improve their lives.”

Six years ago, the company finished eighth in the awards and has been runner-up the past two years.

All great businesses start with a great idea, even when it comes straight out of left field.

Mr Ballantyne had a successful plumbing business but his customers kept asking him to clean their gutters.

An inventor at heart, Mr Ballantyne came up with the technology to pump gutters safely and easily.

That was in 1995 and two years later he went down the franchise path.

Mr Ballantyne said the turning point for Gutter-Vac happened about a decade ago when in order to grow the business, he made the decision to relocate to Brisbane.

"We struggled for some years and then we got to a point where we had to move to Brisbane simply because of logistics,” he said.

It was the right call.

Now the franchise has 51 franchisees, some with multiple territories.

And a few years ago, the company made a slow but steady incursion into America with Outback Vac rapidly expanding from its base in Atlanta, Georgia.

But while Mr Ballantyne is reaping the rewards of his efforts, he hasn't forgotten his Bundaberg roots.

The business that crafts the custom-built trailers for Gutter-Vac is the Bundaberg-based Trailer Shop, continuing a long-lasting, mutually beneficial business relationship.

Mr Ballantyne is in early negotiations with a British company to enter the UK market.

"It could be about six months before we see something from that but it's very exciting,” he said.

6 gutter cleaning myths and misconceptions from Warren Ballantyne

1. I can clean my gutters myself

Cleaning your gutters yourself is never a good idea. Between 2001 and 2012, there were at least 276 deaths in Australia from ladder falls, with most them occurring around the home. Injuries from ladder falls can be life-altering for both the injured person and their family, so it is just not worth the risk. The job you can do yourself by hand will never be as effective as specialised vacuum equipment anyway.

2. My gardener can clean my gutters for me

While everyone might be physically capable of cleaning gutters, it doesn't mean that everybody can do a good job. It's not your gardener's specialty, and he doesn't have the powerful specialised equipment that our Gutter-Vac technicians use. Gutter-Vac employs powerful vacuums with custom-built attachments that remove debris more effectively than any other cleaning method. The other issue is that your local gardener or handyman most likely does not use any safety equipment.

3. It doesn't matter, my insurance will cover it if something goes wrong

Did you know that you could be inadvertently voiding your home insurance if your gutters and downpipes are blocked? In the event that something goes wrong, you may not be protected if your gutters haven't been maintained. The benefit of having your gutters professionally cleaned is that in the case of disaster, you will have evidence of being proactive.

4. I don't need to get my gutters cleaned, I have gutter guard

Even with gutter guard installed, it is still important to have your gutters cleaned regularly. While gutter guards block large debris, they do not stop dirt and dust from getting into gutters. Over time, dirt and dust turns into a corrosive sludge that can block your gutters and downpipes. They also attract pests and vermin, as gutter guards provide a protected, food-rich environment for them to breed.

5. Hiring a professional is being lazy

Australians spend approximately 130 hours per year doing work around the home. That's a lot of time lost when you could be doing something better. It's not lazy to bring in a trained professional to help out and cut down those hours. Wouldn't it be better to spend more time enjoying your home than looking after it?

6. Blocked gutters are a cosmetic problem that can be ignored

While clean gutters can definitely improve the appearance of your home, they can also protect your home from serious damage. In the event of severe weather, or a bushfire, clogged gutters put your home at serious risk.