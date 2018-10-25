Business's $7000 boost for farmers

EVERY BIT HELPS: MP David Batt welcomes the $7000 donation for drought relief with Britta and Scott Burke.

WITH so many farmers suffering from drought, Scott Burke Electrical decided to do something to help.

Kellie Kemp said it was a simple matter for the local business.

"After hearing the calls from our farmers, we decided to do our bit to help out,” she said.

"We chose Drought Angels because we felt like the money would reach the farmers in need.”

The business decided to raise funds by donating money for every solar system sale.

"For each solar system sold during the months of August and September we donated $200 to Drought Angels,” Ms Kemp said.

"We are a channel partner with Origin and they joined us to fundraise.

"We raised $7000 in total for our farmers.”

Ms Kemp said the business was grateful for its customers' support.

"As a local business in this area for 11 years, we like to support our local community and thanks to our customers for supporting us, we were able to raise $7000,” she said.