Businessman stands up for wife in court over drug charges

A MAN may have saved his wife from a criminal conviction after taking full responsibility for producing drugs.

Christopher Anthony Mulford and his wife Natasha Maree Cross (also known as Mulford) were both facing multiple charges including possessing property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.

Mulford pleaded guilty to the charges against him and also took full responsibility for the four charges authorities have laid against his wife.

“Your were charged on the 27th of July, you unlawfully produced a dangerous drug, namely cannabis,” Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said.

Mulford was also in possession of a growth tent, lights, fans, heat lamps and fertilisers as well as water pipes, grinders and scales.

“Police came to our place later that night and charged my wife with the same thing and I am saying she had absolutely nothing to do with it, I take full responsibility for it,” Mulford told the magistrate on Thursday.

“I was growing it for my own personal use...we all know it’s not a dangerous drug, we all know it’s a lifesaving medicine.”

He told the court he had a medical certificate to go on medicinal marijuana but his doctor wouldn’t sign it.

“I have been trying to get on it legally but same old story we hear on 60 Minutes and Sunday Night, it’s impossible,” he said.

Mulford and his wife were self represented in the court room.

Because Mulford wanted to take full responsibility to the charges against his wife, Ms Hartigan said the accused would have to write a submission to the prosecution about why the charges shouldn’t proceed against her.

Mulford was also found guilty of failing to appear in accordance with undertaking.

The couple, who own the Bundaberg 420 Emporium, also appeared later that afternoon charged with displaying bongs and selling them, however the matter was adjourned to a later date.

Mulford will be sentenced on October 21 and a decision from prosecution in regards to his wife’s letter will also be made on that date.

The couple will also appear on December 5 for the display and selling bongs charges.