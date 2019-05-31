Menu
Gary Lavin will face a new trial over the death of a worker at one of his company's sites.
Business

Businessman faces worker death trial

Sherele Moody
by
31st May 2019 10:39 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
A COMPANY director convicted over the death of a Sunshine Coast labourer will face a retrial.

The Queensland Court of Appeal has overturned the conviction and sentence of Gary William Lavin.

Mr Lavin was prosecuted in the death of 62-year-old Whareheepa Te Amo, who fell to his death from a construction site at Lake McDonald in July 2014.

Mr Lavin is the co-owner of Lavin Constructions Pty Ltd and Multi-Run Roofing Pty Ltd.

In June, he was convicted at trial and sentenced to 12 months in jail suspended after serving four months.

The QCoA said this morning the trial judge made some errors including misdirecting the jury.

A new trial date is yet to be set. - NewsRegional

court crime gary william lavin lavin constructions pty ltd multi-run roofing pty ltd whareheepa te amo workplace death
