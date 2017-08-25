Businesses urged to tender for office job

BUNDABERG businesses are being urged to tender for air conditioning installation works at a government office building on Enterprise St.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the work would be undertaken at the Department of Natural Resources and Mines building.

"The project will involve replacing four large ducted air conditioning units located in the roof space,” Ms Donaldson said.

"The existing air conditioning units are becoming outdated, and they are expensive to maintain and run”.

For more information on the opportunity, phone 3008 3392.