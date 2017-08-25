25°
Businesses urged to tender for office job

25th Aug 2017 4:34 PM
Two men shaking handsPhoto: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Two men shaking handsPhoto: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily John McCutcheon

BUNDABERG businesses are being urged to tender for air conditioning installation works at a government office building on Enterprise St.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the work would be undertaken at the Department of Natural Resources and Mines building.

"The project will involve replacing four large ducted air conditioning units located in the roof space,” Ms Donaldson said.

"The existing air conditioning units are becoming outdated, and they are expensive to maintain and run”.

For more information on the opportunity, phone 3008 3392.

Topics:  department of natural resources and mines jobs leanne donaldson qldpol

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river