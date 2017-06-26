Businesses urged to go plastic free

BAG BAN: Help protect the environment by ditching plastic next month.

FORGET dry July go plastic bag free this July this is the message for Bundaberg businesses and community members.

Australian eco retailer, Biome, want everyone to take part in Plastic Free July and pledge to stop using single use plastic items for one month.

Championing plastic free living for over 14 years, Tracey Bailey, founder of Biome Eco Stores, said Plastic Free July was a fantastic way to challenge yourself and lessen your environmental impact.

"Each year, over 300 million tons of plastic is manufactured worldwide,” she said.

"We have produced more plastic in the first ten years of this century then we have in the whole of the last twentieth century.

"It is now more important than ever before for Australians to reduce their plastic use and lead the global plastic free movement during Plastic Free July.”

Ms Bailey said plastic never breaks down entirely, every piece of plastic manufactured remains in some form and continues to pollute the environment and endanger wildlife.

"Using reusable products and avoiding single use plastics is the easiest way to live plastic free and reduce your environmental impact,” she said.

Single use plastics include any product or packaging that is used once and then discarded including shopping bags, produce bags, straws, water bottles, coffee cups and packaging.

An advocate for Plastic Free July, Ms Bailey also understands how overwhelming this challenge can be for some people.

"Making a dramatic lifestyle change is challenging and hard to maintain long-term, it can be easier for some people to commit to smaller changes in the beginning,” she said.

Ms Bailey recommends trying Plastic Free July's Top 4 challenge to stop using one of single use plastic:

Water bottles

Shopping bags

Straws

Takeaway coffee cups

