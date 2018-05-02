Bundy health scare latest: Businesses to be doorknocked

FACTORY FIRE: It's understood a huge factory fire in 2011 is not thought to have caused the PFAS water contamination.

AUTHORITIES will today door knock businesses in the Svensson Heights industrial area as they look to discover the source of PFAS contamination in the area's water supply.

The NewsMail understands officers from the Department of Environment and Science will spend today and tomorrow surveying businesses, asking for their history of the use of the chemical.

While the department remained tight-lipped yesterday about its ongoing investigation, a source close to the enquiry said the current line of thinking was the contamination originated from the Svensson Height's industrial area.

At the time 20 firefighters with six fire trucks spent two hours trying to control the blaze which broke out in an automotive business on Enterprise St.

Two businesses were destroyed and dozens of people were evacuated.

Despite PFAS being used in fire fighting foam, it's understood this wasn't the case in this situation.

Foams containing PFOS and PFOA were banned in Queensland in July 2016 and are being phased out.

It is now coming to three weeks since Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey dropped the bombshell that the Dr May's Road bore had become contaminated with PFAS.

The bore was switched off immediately with water supply to about 5500 residents now coming from another source.

It's understood the department has ruled out the landfill as the contamination source with testing showing no levels of PFAS.

The NewsMail yesterday contacted the environment department, however a spokeswoman said they were unable to answer any of the questions while their investigation was underway.

On Friday, Townsville was also confirmed to have elevated PFAS levels, however, this contamination does not impact the town's water supply.

Preliminary testing of groundwater detected the problem around the Port of Townsville.

This testing was undertaken as part of a voluntary monitoring program by the Port.

Per-and Poly-fluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that have been widely used since the 1950s in household and industrial products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water.

Plans are in place to keep the community updated weekly with information about the PFAS investigation.

