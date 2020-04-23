Businesses submit parking issue petition

BUNDABERG business owners have submitted a petition to the Bundaberg Regional Council about parking availability concerns in the CBD.

It is understood the concern is due to the council’s decision not to enforce parking tickets, as part of its coronavirus relief package.

Councillors heard of the petition in the brief council session yesterday, which was closed to the public but publicly live-streamed through Youtube.

Division 4 councillor Tracey McPhee declared a perceived conflict of interest, and left the room, due to her involvement in the petition before formally being sworn into her position last week.

Division 1 councillor Jason Bartels said several CBD business operators expressed concerns to him about the council’s reduced parking restrictions, encouraging parking areas to be used by staff from other businesses for lengthy periods.

Cr Bartels considered recommended parking enforcements to return, but was willing to wait for further information regarding parking to be compiled by council staff, after Mayor Jack Dempsey advised for information for and against the previous council’s decision to be compiled in coming weeks.

CEO Stephen Johnston said the parking issue appeared to be happening in a “few pockets”.

He learned last week that some council staff were also using central carparking, and in response he sent out an email urging them to use designated parks further away.

Division 10 councillor John Learmonth asked that the Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce be consulted about what it considered the parking issues to be.

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre said he was aware of the petition.

The chamber endorsed it because businesses needed customers to have as much access to their stores as possible.