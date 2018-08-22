Businesses shine on route to coast

Bundaberg East continues to be a great place to live for its quality homes and range of dedicated local businesses.

WITH Bundaberg East being a thoroughfare between Bundaberg City and the coastline, this is the ideal location to purchase a property nearby Bundaberg's main attractions. From the rum factory and the port, to 17 parks with ease of access to shopping and fishing, you can enjoy the subtropical climate all year round.

It isn't just steady housing prices that are getting business owners such as Just Us Realty's Sharon Golding excited about Bundaberg East.

One of the latest businesses to show confidence in Bundaberg's East is Rick Nelson providing something new and different through The Pocket Storehouse.

Rick said he was attracted to Bundaberg's East because it was clearly emerging as a growing food area with Riverfeast every Friday, Grunskies Restaurant, Red Shed Seafood, Bundy Belle River Tours, Bundaberg Rum and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.

The Pocket Storehouse has definitely continued to receive huge acclaim from Bundy bread lovers who know there is no comparison to a handmade sourdough with breads including the Hummock sourdough, with "ancient” emmer flour, spelt, rye and black olives, and a fruit and nut sourdough with Bundaberg Rum-soaked raisins.

"We get a long line up and sell out most Saturdays and we have also completed bread testing and confirmed our sourdough has all nine essential amino acids, a heap of trace vitamins and lactobacillus showed up alive even after it's baked.

"Having a Bundaberg-origin organic sourdough culture has helped us create a point of difference, just like in San Francisco, we have a unique sourdough culture.

"Every week we get to see and appreciate the local community's ongoing support, it's truly amazing.

"It is thanks to their support that we are set for a mini-expansion at the shop in four months to include an organic fruit and vegetable grower, sprouted meats and fermented salami and Kombucha.

"Bundaberg is a fantastic city to be creative and use an abundance of local farming produce, we have the perfect climate as close to Hawaii as you can get, so why wouldn't you love to live here?”

It is this community spirit and clear appreciation for other local businesses that has also continued to impress Red Shed Seafood's Maguerite Conroy-Mills.

"How great is it to see such progression on this beautiful part of the river with things such as Riverfeast, which is a fun community event that gets people together and gives them a chance to enjoy some great local food and entertainment,” she said.

Throughout East Bundaberg you will find parklands, new estates and subdivisions, a thriving business community and as business owners strongly note - plenty of parking.

The Baldwin Swamp Environmental Park is Bundaberg's own slice of Kakadu with its beautiful area of fresh wetlands and rainforest providing an important habitat for waterbirds and other wildlife.

One of the most interactive playgrounds in Bundaberg, Lake Ellen Heritage Hub is a brightly coloured playground suitable for all ages and abilities which also includes a bicycle safety course.

Families are able to have a park adventure, venturing from this park to the Leivesley Street Park and also the Nita Cunningham Park.

Visitors to the area are often intrigued by the history of the Bundaberg Distilling Co which has been a large part of the region since 1888 when the first barrel of Bundaberg Rum literally rolled out of the production line.

This is also complimented by Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.

Sample some of the finer beverages, alongside something fresh from the ocean at one of the local fish markets where you can enjoy them with a view of the Burnett River.