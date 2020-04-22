Businesses seek clarity on scheme’s payroll tax impact

BUSINESSES reliant on casuals could have a further expenditure if their employees benefit from the new $1500 PayKeeper payment aimed at protecting jobs.

Businesses that signed for the Federal Government’s support package would pay $1500 a fortnight to each employee, even if it was more than their usual income.

But Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce’s president Tim Sayre said it could risk putting these businesses over a certain threshold which would increase their costs through the State Government’s payroll tax.

Mr Sayre urged the State Government to commit to waiving the payroll tax for the businesses that passed the threshold, and he encouraged businesses to “hold off” on applying for the PayKeeper payment until they had certainty of its impacts.

A Bundaberg cafe owner, Tracey McPhee, the new Division 4 councillor, said her business was suffering a 70 per cent downturn, and she had sought clarity from state government representatives and departments about the payroll tax for two weeks. Her business was “just under” the $25,000 a week payroll threshold.

“We’ve got loads of kids that earn 200, 400, 600 dollars a fortnight,” she said.

“So with this JobKeeper payment the Federal Government has announced, which is great, these kids that would normally be paid $400 a fortnight will now be getting $1500 a fortnight, and this is immediately going to throw us into having to pay payroll tax.

“So looking at this going for six months, we’re looking at straight away having a bill of a minimum of $30,000 a year.”

Yesterday a State Government spokesman supplied a statement made by Deputy Premier Jackie Trad last week, in response to Mr Sayre’s concern.

“The Federal Government is applying income tax on JobKeeper, so it is a taxable allowance from the Federal Government,” Ms Trad said.

“We are still weighing up whether payroll tax will be applied.

“We know that if JobKeeper is being used as a supplementation that is on top of wages that are being provided by the businesses, so there is a taxable element to that already. But where JobKeeper is being used essentially as a welfare payment then that is something that we will discuss and take into consideration.”

Ulton tax advisory manager Jesse Williamson said the chamber “is right to be concerned” about how the JobKeeper payment impacted salaries through the Queensland payroll tax.

“This is a tax levied on employers on the gross value of employment costs at a rate of between 3.75 per cent and 4.95 per cent when their payroll exceeds $1.3 million,” Mr Williamson said. “Will the employer be expected to pay payroll tax on the additional amount paid because of the JobKeeper program? Prima facie the answer must be yes.”

He said it was encouraging that the South Australian Government removed JobKeeper payments from its payroll tax.

The Queensland Government had already provided three levels of payroll tax assistance since late last year.

“Our profession is assuming the Queensland State Government will advance in lock-step with South Australia and add a fourth tranche to their Payroll Tax Assistance package which can only add weight to the impact the federal arrangements,” he said.