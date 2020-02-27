Businesses respond to Bundy's calls for local chains

Locals are always keen on new stores.

BUNDABERG locals love having new and fun places to go. We asked them which businesses they wanted to come to the region and then went to those businesses to ask.

These businesses were popular picks:

Westfield

Starbucks

Krispy Kreme

Daiso

Sephora

Baby Bunting

H&M

Ikea

Hog's Breath

Sizzler

Beacon Lighting

Typo

Sportsgirl

Body Shop

Yoghurtland

Bucking Bulls

Timezone

We went to them all.

So far, we've heard back from a small handful.

Could Baby Bunting be making its way to the region?

Baby Bunting says feedback is 'lovely'

A spokesperson for baby store Baby Bunting said they were excited to hear there was interest from Bundy locals.

"It is lovely to get these requests and I hope that we are able to organise a store in that area soon," they said.

Bundy people love Krispy Kreme donuts.

Krispy Kreme says 'never say never'

Every time the NewsMail asks, Krispy Kreme donuts is top of the list for new businesses desired in the city.

But sadly, for donut lovers in our town, there are no immediate plans.

"We love that Bundaberg has so many Krispy Kreme fans," a spokesperson for the company said.

"However at this stage there are no plans to open a store.. but we never say never."

Beauty and fashion retailer Sportsgirl is passing feedback on.

Sportsgirl passing it on

Fashion retailer Sportsgirl said Bundy's request for an outlet would be passed on to head office.

Sizzler stuck around in Bundy for a whopping 25 years. Mike Knott BUN090117SIZZLER1

Sizzler

Sizzler closed its doors in Bundaberg in February, 2017, being replaced by Korean restaurant Meekak.

For lovers of salad bars everywhere the news is sad, it appears Sizzler will not be returning any time soon.

COULD HOG'S BREATH BE BACK?: Hog's Breath Cafe looking for a franchisee in Bundaberg. Contributed

Hog's Breath

Hog's Breath once had a store in Bundaberg.

It closed its doors some time ago and locals haven't stopped asking for it to return.

Hog's Breath has at times said it would try to return and at other times said the idea was off the menu.

Last year Hogs Breath Cafe put the call out for a Bundaberg-based 'Boss Hog' to take on a local franchise.

Starbucks has remained quiet on rumours. Barry Leddicoat

Starbucks rumour mill in overdrive, but are they coming?

In December last year the coffee giant stayed quiet on rumours a cafe was planned for Bundy in March.

Time is ticking if that rumour is true.