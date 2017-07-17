Businesses 'on notice' for Horticulture Code of Conduct

Bundaberg vegetable grower Ben Prichard says the payment system between farmers and produce agents is "broken” and needs better regulation.

THE Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is putting growers and traders in the horticulture industry on notice that they need to comply with the 2017 Horticulture Code of Conduct, or face penalties and fines.

Since the revised Code was introduced on April 1, the ACCC has worked with industry groups to educate growers and traders about their rights and obligations. The next stage of the ACCC's work in relation to the Code will be to begin compliance audits.

"The Code is designed to offer new protections for growers and traders. We want the horticultural industry to understand that breaching the Code could mean facing an infringement notice or court action.”

Mr Keogh said courts could impose penalties of up to $63,000 for serious breaches.