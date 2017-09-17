Businesses make ball extra nice for Nikki

SWEET RIDE: (back) Bec Clarke, Rebecca Rogers, Deb Wise, Devlin and Mandy Hurn, Emma Sheppard, Grant Charteris (front) Grogan Hurn, Nikki Gourley and Raeleen Darlington arrive at the Bundaberg Civic Centre Annual Ability Ball.

SWEET RIDE: (back) Bec Clarke, Rebecca Rogers, Deb Wise, Devlin and Mandy Hurn, Emma Sheppard, Grant Charteris (front) Grogan Hurn, Nikki Gourley and Raeleen Darlington arrive at the Bundaberg Civic Centre Annual Ability Ball. Paul Donaldson BUN160917ABIL18

WHEN Nikki Gourley saw a bright yellow hummer pulling up outside her home tears started streaming down her face.

The fairytale moment was all thanks to Bundaberg Limousines who provided the stretch hummer to Ms Gourley for free so that she could attend the 2017 Ability Ball in style on Saturday night.

"I was originally going to purchase the hummer but when staff heard about my illness, they told me that the hummer was free," Ms Gourley said.

The Bundaberg woman, who never got to attend her school formal, said she decided to go all out for this year's Ability Ball because it could be her last chance.

"I have suffered multiple strokes which left me wheelchair bound and I was also diagnosed with endometrial hyperpelfia and chronic eplipsey," she said.

"I thought, stuff it, I am going to get dressed up and book a hummer for this ball because who knows whether I would ever get a chance to go to another one."

Ms Gourley said when she was offered the hummer for free, it blew her mind.

She said the swanky ride was what made her special night even more amazing.

"When the hummer turned up at home I was just crying, I felt like I was a princess," Ms Gourley said.

"I had two of my carers with me and two other clients, so the hummer was full which made it so much fun.

"When we turned up at the Civic Centre, everyone was looking at us and I felt like a superstar."

Ms Gourley said she wanted to thank the local company for the ride, along with Kepnock Hair, who gave her a discounted price on her updo.

"They went out of their way to make my night special," she said.